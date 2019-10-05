Deluxe Corporation (DLX) and Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Contrasting side by side

As Business Services businesses, Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) and Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deluxe Corporation 47 0.93 42.45M 2.82 15.82 Avaya Holdings Corp. 12 0.34 103.07M 1.54 7.81

In table 1 we can see Deluxe Corporation and Avaya Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Avaya Holdings Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Deluxe Corporation. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Deluxe Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Avaya Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deluxe Corporation 90,879,897.24% 15.5% 6.5% Avaya Holdings Corp. 849,711,459.19% 8.8% 2.3%

Liquidity

Deluxe Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Avaya Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Avaya Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Deluxe Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Deluxe Corporation and Avaya Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 90.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Deluxe Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Avaya Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deluxe Corporation 4.47% 8.14% 1.52% -6.3% -24.35% 16.08% Avaya Holdings Corp. 7.89% 4.97% -35.75% -29.26% -41.27% -17.31%

For the past year Deluxe Corporation had bullish trend while Avaya Holdings Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Deluxe Corporation beats on 10 of the 13 factors Avaya Holdings Corp.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers. It also offers Web services, which include logo and Web design; hosting and other Web services; search engine optimization; and marketing programs, including email, mobile, and social media, and other self-service marketing solutions. In addition, the company provides fraud protection and security, online and offline payroll services, and electronic checks; and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards. Further, it offers financial technology solutions to larger financial institutions, which comprise data-driven marketing solutions, including outsourced marketing campaign targeting and execution; treasury management solutions; and digital enablement solutions, including loyalty and rewards programs. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, and North and South America. The company was formerly known as Deluxe Check Printers, Incorporated and changed its name to Deluxe Corporation in 1988. Deluxe Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota.

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California. On January 19, 2017, Avaya Holdings Corp. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. It is in joint administration with Avaya Inc.