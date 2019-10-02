Deluxe Com (DLX) Shareholder Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Decreased Its Position by $621,600 as Share Price Rose; Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Holder Arlington Value Capital Decreased Holding as Stock Price Rose

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (MNRO) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 15,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The hedge fund held 1.64 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140.01M, down from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Monro Muffler Brake Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $77.57. About 117,222 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 26/03/2018 Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Chief Operating Officer; 21/05/2018 – MONRO, BUYS FREE SERVICE TIRE; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – HAS ACQUIRED 12 RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL LOCATIONS IN TENNESSEE FROM FREE SERVICE TIRE COMPANY; 26/03/2018 – Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Oper Chief; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monro Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNRO); 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $1.95 TO $2.00; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 26/03/2018 – MONRO, NAMES EVAN NAYLOR AS COO; 21/05/2018 – MONRO 4Q EPS 52C, EST. 50C; 02/04/2018 – Monro Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Apr. 9-11

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp Com (DLX) by 59.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 15,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The hedge fund held 10,555 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $429,000, down from 26,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.51% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.15. About 154,177 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Announces CEO Succession Plan; 10/05/2018 – Deluxe Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 26/03/2018 – Deluxe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp Acquires LogoMix for $43M in an All-Cash Transaction; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – LOGOMIX FOUNDER CRAIG BLOEM WILL TAKE A POSITION AS VICE PRESIDENT IN SMALL BUSINESS SERVICES UNIT; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.29 TO $1.35; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – A CEO SUCCESSION COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD HAS BEEN FORMED TO LEAD CEO SUCCESSION PROCESS; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.31

Analysts await Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. MNRO’s profit will be $23.92 million for 26.93 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Monro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $70.83M for 6.99 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

