Delta Technology Holdings Limit (DELT) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Delta Technology Holdings Limit (NASDAQ:DELT) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Delta Technology Holdings Limit has 1.08% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 66.32% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Delta Technology Holdings Limit has 34.8% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 4.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has Delta Technology Holdings Limit and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Delta Technology Holdings Limit
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|11.64%
|22.60%
|7.11%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are comparing Delta Technology Holdings Limit and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Delta Technology Holdings Limit
|N/A
|10,220
|0.00
|Industry Average
|209.86M
|1.80B
|36.22
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Delta Technology Holdings Limit and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Delta Technology Holdings Limit
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.17
|2.50
|2.19
|2.49
The potential upside of the peers is 23.67%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Delta Technology Holdings Limit and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Delta Technology Holdings Limit
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Industry Average
|1.81%
|10.57%
|11.17%
|17.41%
|19.01%
|24.35%
Dividends
Delta Technology Holdings Limit does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Delta Technology Holdings Limit’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Delta Technology Holdings Limit.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.