Delta Technology Holdings Limit (DELT) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Delta Technology Holdings Limit (NASDAQ:DELT) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Delta Technology Holdings Limit has 1.08% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 66.32% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Delta Technology Holdings Limit has 34.8% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 4.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Delta Technology Holdings Limit and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delta Technology Holdings Limit 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 11.64% 22.60% 7.11%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Delta Technology Holdings Limit and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Delta Technology Holdings Limit N/A 10,220 0.00 Industry Average 209.86M 1.80B 36.22

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Delta Technology Holdings Limit and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delta Technology Holdings Limit 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.17 2.50 2.19 2.49

The potential upside of the peers is 23.67%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Delta Technology Holdings Limit and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delta Technology Holdings Limit 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Industry Average 1.81% 10.57% 11.17% 17.41% 19.01% 24.35%

Dividends

Delta Technology Holdings Limit does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Delta Technology Holdings Limit’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Delta Technology Holdings Limit.