Delta Technology Holdings Limit (DELT) and Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) Contrasting side by side

Delta Technology Holdings Limit (NASDAQ:DELT) and Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) have been rivals in the Specialty Chemicals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delta Technology Holdings Limit 10,220 0.00 N/A -7.11 0.00 Cabot Corporation 45 0.68 N/A 3.69 12.11

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Delta Technology Holdings Limit and Cabot Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Delta Technology Holdings Limit and Cabot Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delta Technology Holdings Limit 0.00% 0% 0% Cabot Corporation 0.00% 23.9% 8.5%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Delta Technology Holdings Limit and Cabot Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delta Technology Holdings Limit 0 0 0 0.00 Cabot Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Cabot Corporation’s consensus target price is $41, while its potential upside is 5.10%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.08% of Delta Technology Holdings Limit shares and 88.5% of Cabot Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 34.8% of Delta Technology Holdings Limit’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Cabot Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delta Technology Holdings Limit 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Cabot Corporation -5.03% -7.28% -1.48% -5.71% -31.46% 4.15%

Summary

Cabot Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Delta Technology Holdings Limit.