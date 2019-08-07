Delta Technology Holdings Limit (DELT) and Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) Contrasting side by side

Delta Technology Holdings Limit (NASDAQ:DELT) and Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) have been rivals in the Specialty Chemicals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Delta Technology Holdings Limit
|10,220
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.11
|0.00
|Cabot Corporation
|45
|0.68
|N/A
|3.69
|12.11
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Delta Technology Holdings Limit and Cabot Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Delta Technology Holdings Limit and Cabot Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Delta Technology Holdings Limit
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cabot Corporation
|0.00%
|23.9%
|8.5%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Delta Technology Holdings Limit and Cabot Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Delta Technology Holdings Limit
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Cabot Corporation
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Meanwhile, Cabot Corporation’s consensus target price is $41, while its potential upside is 5.10%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 1.08% of Delta Technology Holdings Limit shares and 88.5% of Cabot Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 34.8% of Delta Technology Holdings Limit’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Cabot Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Delta Technology Holdings Limit
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Cabot Corporation
|-5.03%
|-7.28%
|-1.48%
|-5.71%
|-31.46%
|4.15%
Summary
Cabot Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Delta Technology Holdings Limit.
