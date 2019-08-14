Delta Capital Management Upped Position in Micron Technology (MU); Jump Trading Decreased Its Holding in Intel (INTC) as Market Value Declined

Delta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 144.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc bought 41,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 70,920 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 29,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.69% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $42.1. About 14.20M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %)

Jump Trading Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 83.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc sold 101,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 20,525 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $45.88. About 10.44 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $14.5 Billion; 26/04/2018 – INTEL’S JIM KELLER PREVIOUSLY WITH TESLA; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 09/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel Rumors – Kaby Lake-X – Skylake-X and Cascade Lake; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY INTERNET OF THINGS GROUP REVENUE $840 MILLION, UP 17%; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russia probe; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – IN ANTICIPATION OF FORTHCOMING PRODUCT ANNOUNCEMENTS, ASETEK TODAY ANNOUNCED AN ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL TO PROVIDE HOT WATER LIQUID COOLING

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.37 billion for 9.72 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

