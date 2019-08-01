Delta Capital Management Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Has Cut by $1.72 Million; At Bancorp Holding in Dominion Res Va New (D) Boosted by $348,992 as Stock Declined

At Bancorp increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (D) by 73.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp bought 4,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 10,870 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $833,000, up from 6,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $75.75. About 1.17 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’

Delta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 27.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc sold 6,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 18,671 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 25,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $249.25. About 837,380 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cushing Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cahill Finance Advsr reported 0.2% stake. Dodge Cox has 4,512 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 5.20M shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Cls Invs Limited Liability Corp invested in 219 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Carnegie Asset Management Lc has 0.09% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 43,025 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Exchange Mgmt reported 40,581 shares. Kistler invested in 3,364 shares. M&R Cap has 0.33% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Trust Commerce Of Vermont stated it has 76,411 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Huntington National Bank & Trust has invested 0.31% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Ledyard Natl Bank holds 59,927 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Smart Portfolios Ltd stated it has 408 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 7,100 shares to 11,748 shares, valued at $937,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,334 shares, and cut its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust holds 0.74% or 12.06M shares. Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 1,747 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Fosun Limited stated it has 0.17% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 30,326 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 3,655 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems holds 180,608 shares. 1,242 were reported by Parsons Cap Management Ri. Valley Advisers Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. 385,399 are held by Banque Pictet And Cie. Cna Finance holds 0.87% or 16,500 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.74% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The Michigan-based Greenleaf has invested 0.05% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 20,195 are owned by Coastline Tru Communication. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc invested 1.66% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.58 billion for 16.53 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.