Delta Capital Management Raised Micron Technology (MU) Stake by $1.72 Million; Chatham Capital Group Has Trimmed Position in Lowes Cos (LOW) by $348,800 as Shares Declined

Delta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 144.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc bought 41,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 70,920 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 29,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.97. About 19.57M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 28,854 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, down from 32,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $114.71. About 3.30 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – LCI INDUSTRIES REPORTS RETIREMENT OF LOWE FROM BOARD; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR LOWE SPEECH: LIVE; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS ENCOURAGED BY STRONG SALES MOMENTUM SEEN AS WEATHER IMPROVED- CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S REAFFIRMS FY 2019 GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – JC Penney CEO steps down, joins Lowe’s; 05/03/2018 – LOWE’S TO WEBCAST PRESENTATION FROM UBS GLOBAL CONSUMER & RETAI; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: A Case of Good Timing — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS NIBLOCK PLANS TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80 million and $388.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 10,605 shares to 190,525 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) by 37,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. The insider WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.04 billion for 21.09 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Noesis Cap Mangement, a Florida-based fund reported 107,560 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 35,085 shares. Cohen And Steers owns 25,212 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 34,400 shares. Arbor Invest Advisors Ltd Liability, North Carolina-based fund reported 28,729 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 1,858 shares. Arvest Fincl Bank Division accumulated 263,880 shares. 31,364 were accumulated by Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Llc. Avalon Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Allstate stated it has 83,104 shares. Robecosam Ag accumulated 0.35% or 77,777 shares. First Citizens Financial Bank accumulated 26,435 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Whitnell And stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Johnson Counsel Inc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Factory Mutual reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.