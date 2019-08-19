Delta Capital Management Raised Its Micron Technology (MU) Stake; Last Week La-Z-Boy (LZB) Analysts

Delta Capital Management Llc increased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 144.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Delta Capital Management Llc acquired 41,900 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Delta Capital Management Llc holds 70,920 shares with $2.93 million value, up from 29,020 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $48.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 18.16 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year

Among 2 analysts covering La-Z-Boy Inc (NYSE:LZB), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. La-Z-Boy Inc has $38 highest and $3500 lowest target. $35’s average target is 10.24% above currents $31.75 stock price. La-Z-Boy Inc had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Sidoti on Thursday, June 6 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Sidoti with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. See La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: Sidoti Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $38.0000 New Target: $35.0000 Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $35 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Sidoti Rating: Buy New Target: $38 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold La-Z-Boy Incorporated shares while 64 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 2.09% less from 41.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Advisors Lc owns 1,498 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 9,452 are held by Pnc Fincl Services Gru. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) for 3,789 shares. Sei holds 0% or 5,165 shares. 15,870 are held by Voloridge Management Limited Liability Corporation. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com reported 2,885 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 0.04% or 3.03M shares. Principal Financial Gru Incorporated has 0.01% invested in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Hsbc Pcl invested in 0% or 12,161 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) for 10,219 shares. Balyasny Asset Lc has invested 0.03% in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Salem Investment Counselors owns 0% invested in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) for 500 shares. Cornercap Counsel reported 0.15% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 47,139 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.8% in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

The stock increased 1.11% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $31.75. About 251,867 shares traded. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has risen 8.34% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.34% the S&P500.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail divisions. It has a 22.05 P/E ratio. The Upholstery segment makes and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

More notable recent La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “La-Z-Boy Announces Fiscal 2020 First-Quarter Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “La-Z-Boy Incorporated: La-Z-Boy Announces Fiscal 2020 First-Quarter Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q4 Earnings Preview For La-Z-Boy – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “La-Z-Boy Q4 Sales Miss Target, Shares Down 7% – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “La-Z-Boy Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:LZB – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.03% or 1,726 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 34,480 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Marathon Trading Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 24,059 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 7,194 are owned by Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Ltd Com. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp holds 0.13% or 31,545 shares. Rothschild Investment Il invested in 0.03% or 6,060 shares. Perritt Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 11,830 shares. Ifrah Financial Service Inc stated it has 0.13% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 5,466 were reported by Northwest Counselors Ltd Liability Corp. Glenmede Na owns 96,282 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sei Invs reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 233 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Service Lc has invested 0.11% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “As the Rally Fades, MU Stock Is Finally a Short – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Low-Risk Way to Trade Micron Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Micron Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MU) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MU, MA, URI – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Micron sees meaningful demand recovery – presentation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Micron has $75 highest and $28 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 4.48% above currents $43.55 stock price. Micron had 44 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Mizuho. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of MU in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Monday, June 24 report. Citigroup maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Monday, June 24. Citigroup has “Sell” rating and $30 target.