Delta Capital Management Raised Bp Amoco Plc (BP) Position; Facebook (FB) Holder Stoneridge Investment Partners Trimmed Stake

Delta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bp Amoco Plc (BP) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc bought 26,130 shares as the company's stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 110,260 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.60M, up from 84,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Amoco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $38.54. About 14.00 million shares traded or 94.11% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 37.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 9,772 shares as the company's stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 16,199 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13 million, down from 25,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $536.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $188.08. About 9.75 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "BP plc (NYSE:BP) – FreightWaves Oil Report: A "New" Refinery About To Launch To Help Supply The East Coast – Benzinga" on September 16, 2019

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $281.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Motors Corp Com (NYSE:GM) by 31,901 shares to 113,769 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 28,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Don't Be A Facebook Bag Holder – Seeking Alpha" on September 05, 2019

