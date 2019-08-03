Delta Capital Management Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Has Lowered by $1.72 Million; As Broadridge Financial Solutio (BR) Stock Value Rose, California Public Employees Retirement System Has Lifted Position by $11.93 Million

Delta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 27.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc sold 6,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 18,671 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 25,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $250.05. About 2.56 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutio (BR) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 115,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 739,231 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.65M, up from 623,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 745,915 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR); 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.4% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fdx Advisors Inc holds 0.33% or 33,258 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Lc reported 0.2% stake. St Johns Inv Management Communication accumulated 0.24% or 1,277 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,412 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Highland Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cibc Bancorporation Usa holds 0.28% or 7,972 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.53% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 37,311 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Co reported 16,567 shares stake. Rampart Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 27,003 shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 343,703 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Diversified Tru Communications accumulated 37,002 shares. 767,000 are owned by Abrams Bison Invests Ltd Liability. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Lc owns 85 shares.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.58B for 16.58 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Service invested 0% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Westwood Gru holds 32,335 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon holds 0.05% or 1.69 million shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 10,243 shares. 67,300 are owned by Adams Diversified Equity Fund. Oakbrook Ltd Liability reported 0.08% stake. Community Bank & Trust Na invested in 55 shares or 0% of the stock. Gsa Ptnrs Llp holds 6,547 shares. Pggm reported 31,095 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.06% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2,805 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel has 0.02% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Highlander Cap Management Limited Liability Co, a New Jersey-based fund reported 500 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 1,037 shares stake. Nevada-based Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 7,621 shares to 100,189 shares, valued at $12.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) by 56,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 759,612 shares, and cut its stake in American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC).

