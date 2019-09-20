Delta Capital Management Position in Bp Amoco Plc (BP) Has Lifted by $1.07 Million; Holder Skyline Asset Management LP Has Lifted Plantronics (PLT) Position

Skyline Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Plantronics Inc. (PLT) by 14.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp bought 21,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The institutional investor held 169,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26 million, up from 147,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Plantronics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $36.31. About 508,011 shares traded or 4.11% up from the average. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, ROBERT HAGERTY TO ASSUME ROLE OF CHAIRMAN, MARV TSEU TOASSUME ROLE OF VICE-CHAIRMAN OF PLANTRONICS BOARD; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR: Plantronics Rtgs On Watch Neg On Polycom Buy Plan; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q EPS 29c-EPS 41c; 28/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Santa Cruz’s Plantronics to buy San Jose’s Polycom in $2 billion deal to create; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ EPS IMMEDIATELY; 11/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS’S OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF DEAL CONSIDERATION WITH CASH ON HAND AND APPROXIMATELY $1.375 BLN IN NEW, FULLY-COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EPS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Plantronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLT); 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to buy video conferencing gear maker Polycom for $2 bln

Delta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bp Amoco Plc (BP) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc bought 26,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 110,260 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.60M, up from 84,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Amoco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.69. About 5.82 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 15/03/2018 – EIB BOARD APPROVES 932 MILLION EUROS IN FINANCING FOR TRANS-ANATOLIAN PIPELINE; 08/03/2018 – BP says planned maintenance underway at Gelsenkirchen oil refinery; 16/03/2018 – MEDIA-SAPREF restarting South African refinery following power outage- OGJ; 10/05/2018 – BP INTENDS TO PARTICIPATE IN ISTANBUL NEW AIRPORT FUEL TENDER; 19/03/2018 – GALFAR GETS BP CONTRACT VALUED $95M; 10/04/2018 – BP: TESLA BATTERY AT WIND FARM WILL HELP MANAGE INTERMITTENCY; 21/03/2018 – Aker BP ASA: Aker BP ASA hereby convenes to the Annual General Meeting; 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS; 18/05/2018 – Commodities put FTSE on track for eight-week winning streak; 18/05/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: BP chief sees shale, OPEC cooling oil markets

More notable recent Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 19, 2019 – Benzinga" on September 19, 2019

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24 billion and $549.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 29,600 shares to 360,500 shares, valued at $12.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wsfs Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 20,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,400 shares, and cut its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold PLT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 31.51 million shares or 2.62% more from 30.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 3,799 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Deprince Race And Zollo has 0.87% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). 1,822 were reported by Quantbot Lp. Cubic Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.27% or 23,944 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Aperio Group Lc invested 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). 236,241 are owned by Kennedy Mngmt. Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Coldstream Capital Mgmt holds 23,519 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). New York-based Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Lord Abbett And Company Lc holds 1.04 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 168,880 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 19,925 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Manhattan Com has 0% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 8 shares.