Delta Capital Management Increases Stake in Micron Technology (MU); Copeland Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Nordson (NDSN) as Stock Declined

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nordson Corp (NDSN) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 15,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The institutional investor held 56,547 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49M, down from 71,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nordson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $135.96. About 139,430 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 7.53% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 23/05/2018 – NORDSON – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CO’S $705 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DUE DATE OF $200 MLN TRANCHE TO SEPT. 30, 2021 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Nordson ASYMTEK Receives Innovation and Vision Awards at NEPCON China; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON 2Q ADJ EPS $1.56, EST. $1.43; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – EXPECT TO GENERATE TOTAL COMPANY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IN LOW SINGLE-DIGITS ON A FULL YEAR BASIS FOR FISCAL 2018; 23/05/2018 – Nordson EFD Introduces New GV Series Gantry Fluid Dispensing Robot with Vision; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q Adj EPS $1.56

Delta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 144.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc bought 41,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 70,920 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 29,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 15.03 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell Reed stated it has 1.15% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cap Invsts holds 17.87 million shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Advisor Partners Ltd Llc reported 34,435 shares. Compton Capital Mngmt Ri accumulated 0.5% or 27,800 shares. 34,480 are owned by Wolverine Asset Management Limited Company. Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 400 shares. 24,172 were accumulated by Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Cutter And Brokerage reported 19,128 shares. Welch Group Inc Llc has invested 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 3,233 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hl Ltd has 0.06% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Voya Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 466,245 shares. Ifrah Financial Svcs Inc has 8,334 shares. 3,295 are held by Credit Agricole S A. Aviance Cap Limited Com has invested 0.43% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pool Corp (NASDAQ:POOL) by 16,467 shares to 206,049 shares, valued at $33.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) by 14,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Kennedy (NYSE:KW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold NDSN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 39.00 million shares or 6.19% less from 41.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Financial Networks holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 230 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 52 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 3,045 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Amer Century Cos holds 1.14M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 6,719 shares. Advisors Ltd Ltd Liability stated it has 564 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 2,150 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,409 shares. Ser Automobile Association stated it has 0% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Sequoia Fincl Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 2,253 shares. Bamco Inc New York has 150,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 1,859 were reported by Fulton Bank & Trust Na. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 2,520 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN).

