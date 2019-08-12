Delta Capital Management Increased Its Micron Technology (MU) Position; Graham Capital Management LP Position in Transocean LTD (Put) (RIG) Has Upped by $404,000

Delta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 144.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc bought 41,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 70,920 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 29,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 22.90 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Put) (RIG) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 50,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 700,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10 million, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $4.33. About 25.00 million shares traded or 39.00% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Transocean Stock Is Sinking Today – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Baker Hughes, a GE company Announces July 2019 Rig Counts – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “US oil drillers cut rigs for sixth week in a row: Baker Hughes – StreetInsider.com” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report – GlobeNewswire” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Transocean Ltd (RIG) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And Com Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 43,952 shares. Covington Cap Management holds 1,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 1.23M shares. State Street holds 13.56M shares. Energ Opportunities Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 96,900 shares or 1.96% of the stock. Advisory Network Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Tdam Usa reported 0.09% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Moors And Cabot owns 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 25,100 shares. 193,809 were accumulated by Sei Invs. Utah Retirement invested in 0.02% or 97,420 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Numerixs Techs, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 100,796 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.04% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 102,800 shares. Nomura Inc, Japan-based fund reported 1.68M shares. Primecap Ca reported 33.92M shares.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 5.00M shares to 5.00 million shares, valued at $610.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ak Stl Corp (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Limited Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 366,457 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0.06% or 3.58 million shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Corp reported 3.56 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Pitcairn Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 27,038 shares. The Ohio-based Bartlett And Ltd Co has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 0.18% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Shelton invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Lc Pa has 5,150 shares. Metropolitan Life has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Fil Limited reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Consolidated Lc has invested 2.84% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Twin Mgmt accumulated 138,375 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability has 3,298 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Lc has invested 0.13% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.65% or 115,000 shares.