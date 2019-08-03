Delta Capital Management Increased Holding in Micron Technology (MU); Junto Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Holding by $6.49 Million; Share Value Rose

Delta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 144.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc bought 41,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 70,920 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 29,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 31.95M shares traded or 7.06% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 94,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The institutional investor held 604,253 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.09 million, up from 510,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $79.39. About 743,482 shares traded or 6.87% up from the average. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 02/05/2018 – Regulators: LPL Will Buy Back Illegally Sold Securities From Investors With Interest; 14/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor; 29/03/2018 – LPL Financial Files Definitive Proxy Materials; 04/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC LPLA.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $82; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EBITDA $647.8M; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL – TOTAL CLIENT CASH SWEEP BALANCES AT END OF APRIL WERE $28.9 BLN, A 2.4 PERCENT DECREASE COMPARED TO MARCH 2018; 22/03/2018 – LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPLA); 15/05/2018 – Tourbillon Capital Partners Buys 1.1% Position in LPL Financial; 22/03/2018 – LPL FINL FEB. TOTAL NET NEW ASSETS $1.6B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Investment Counsel reported 0.03% stake. Private Advisor Gp Inc Ltd Liability reported 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cap Mgmt Assoc Ny invested in 0.49% or 7,600 shares. Valley Advisers Incorporated owns 816 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Indexiq Advisors Lc holds 0.14% or 113,042 shares in its portfolio. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 5,466 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 0.11% or 18.79 million shares. First Republic Inv Inc, California-based fund reported 33,917 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 100,500 shares. Glenmede Trust Comm Na reported 0.02% stake. Kbc Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 302,080 shares. Vestor Cap Ltd Llc reported 76,983 shares. Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.00 million shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Co stated it has 26,706 shares.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 80,126 shares to 440,118 shares, valued at $51.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 725,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

