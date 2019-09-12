Delta Capital Management Holds Holding in Bp Amoco Plc (BP); State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Upped Its Ryman Hospitality Pptys (RHP) Holding

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (RHP) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 8,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.65% . The institutional investor held 138,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.23 million, up from 129,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $81.95. About 228,329 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES INC – PLANNED EXPANSION IS EXPECTED BE COMPLETED DURING SPRING OF 2021; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q EBITDA $81.7M; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY Trading Revenue NZ$341M, Total Operating Revenue NZ$342.5M; 24/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces $150 Million Expansion of Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – ALL FIGURES IN NZ$; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q Rev $288.4M; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES – IN CONNECTION WITH PROJECT, OSCEOLA COUNTY AGREED TO EXTEND AND MODIFY TERMS OF EXISTING RESTATED MARKETING AGREEMENT; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE FINAL DIV/SHR 10.9 NZ CENTS; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD – FY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES NZ$342.5 MLN, UP 18.4%; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES REPORTS $150M EXPANSION OF GAYLORD

Delta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bp Amoco Plc (BP) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc bought 26,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 110,260 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.60 million, up from 84,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Amoco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $37.8. About 10.25 million shares traded or 47.94% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 14/03/2018 – Med Crude-Urals diffs unchanged, CPC Blend bid higher; 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: BP back on its feet but CEO senses no respite; 10/05/2018 – UK 10-Year Gilt Yield Falls 1 Bp After BOE Rate Decision; 19/03/2018 – Prosafe SE: BP charters Safe Caledonia for West of Shetland; 21/05/2018 – BP – WITH EFFECT FROM CLOSE OF AGM ON MAY 21 PAUL ANDERSON HAS RETIRED AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, DAME ALISON CARNWATH HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC Divestments in 1Q Worth $200M; 01/05/2018 – BP hints at future dividend increases; 24/04/2018 – BP BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR GUEVARA SPEAKS IN LONDON; 30/03/2018 – BP Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 22/03/2018 – UBI BANCA SAYS MODEL CHANGE AND IFRS9 FTA ARE EXPECTED TO DETERMINE AT END 2018 TOTAL NEGATIVE IMPACT OF 12 BPS FULLY LOADED AND LESS THAN 1 BP TRANSITIONAL IN FIRST YEAR OF TRANSITION PERIOD

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 191,600 shares to 474,907 shares, valued at $38.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 82,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,319 shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.08 million activity.

