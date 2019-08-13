Delta Capital Management Has Raised By $1.72 Million Its Micron Technology (MU) Stake; Shorts at Top Ships (TOPS) Lowered By 16.56%

Top Ships Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) had a decrease of 16.56% in short interest. TOPS’s SI was 479,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 16.56% from 574,200 shares previously. With 559,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Top Ships Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s short sellers to cover TOPS’s short positions. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.0016 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3501. About 179,669 shares traded. Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) has declined 61.81% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TOPS News: 30/04/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Successful Completion of Sea Trials and Delivery Date of M/T Eco Palm Springs; 22/03/2018 – TOP Ships Announces Change in Its Cap Raising Corporate Strategy and Other Corporate Developments; 29/05/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Delivery and Charter Employment of M/T Eco Palm Springs; 03/05/2018 – TOP SHIPS INC – HAS EXTENDED FIRM PERIOD OF TIME CHARTER OF M/T ECO FLEET WITH BP SHIPPING LIMITED FOR SIX MONTHS; 11/04/2018 – TOP Ships Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement; 11/04/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Compliance With NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Requirement; 03/05/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Extension of Time Charter of M/T Eco Fleet; 30/03/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 22/03/2018 – TOP Ships Effecting a 1-For-10 Reverse Stk Split; 22/03/2018 TOP Ships Announces Change in Its Capital Raising Corporate Strategy and Other Corporate Developments

Delta Capital Management Llc increased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 144.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Delta Capital Management Llc acquired 41,900 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Delta Capital Management Llc holds 70,920 shares with $2.93 million value, up from 29,020 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $46.51B valuation. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $42.13. About 23.26M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis reported 0.02% stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 8.37M shares. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership reported 5,385 shares stake. Ima Wealth has 60,373 shares. R G Niederhoffer Management Inc invested in 8,000 shares or 3.01% of the stock. Tuttle Tactical reported 50,847 shares. National Pension Service has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa has 61,000 shares. Moody Bankshares Tru Division reported 104,654 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.15% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Banque Pictet & Cie, Switzerland-based fund reported 80,808 shares. Korea Investment has 0.5% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Syntal Cap Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.3% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 4.96 million are owned by Bancorp Of Montreal Can. Moreover, Compton Capital Mgmt Ri has 0.5% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 27,800 shares.