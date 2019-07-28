Delta Capital Management Has Increased Its Micron Technology (MU) Stake by $1.72 Million; Market Value Declined; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Farmers & Merchants Investments Trimmed Holding by $4.96 Million

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 61.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 87,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,182 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, down from 142,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 8.26M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION OF ITS CASH OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF NOTES OPEN TO RETAIL HOLDERS ONLY; 06/03/2018 – Recode Daily: The Trump administration delays Singapore chipmaker Broadcom’s hostile takeover bid for U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – CASH OFFERS EXPIRED ON MAY 25, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Faces CFIUS Review of Qualcomm Takeover Bid (Video); 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: 2018 ANNUAL MEETING WILL RECONVENE ON MARCH 23; 26/05/2018 – China Set to Approve Qualcomm Purchase of NXP Semiconductors; 22/03/2018 – China blames U.S. for staggering trade surplus as tariffs loom; 14/03/2018 – Qualcomm is a major producer of cutting-edge 5G technology; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chip wars: China closing in on second $19 bln semiconductor fund; 12/03/2018 – JUST IN: Broadcom statement after President blocks its proposed Qualcomm takeover. “Broadcom is reviewing the Order. Broadcom strongly disagrees that its proposed acquisition of Qualcomm raises any national security concerns

Delta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 144.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc bought 41,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,920 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 29,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 19.68 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1.60M shares. Washington Retail Bank owns 2,595 shares. Moreover, Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 736,765 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). The Illinois-based Allstate Corp has invested 0.07% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Advent Cap De accumulated 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.21% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.09% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 484,515 shares. Nordea Invest reported 349,081 shares. Parkside Bancorp invested in 667 shares. Illinois-based Savant Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.14% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 218,092 shares. Kemnay Advisory Services holds 1.61% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 181,613 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.22% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.