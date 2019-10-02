Delta Capital Management Has Boosted Bp Amoco Plc (BP) Position by $1.07 Million; Capital International Stake in America Movil Sab De Cv L Adr (AMX) Lowered as Stock Declined

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv L Adr (AMX) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 320,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 2.16 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.46M, down from 2.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in America Movil Sab De Cv L Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $14.53. About 610,275 shares traded. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 18/04/2018 – Mexico’s top court sides with America Movil, says Telmex can charge rivals; 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL CEO HAJJ SAYS TO OFFER NEXT GENERATION 4.5G NETWORK IN 76 CITIES BY END OF 2018; 09/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV AMX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 19/04/2018 – IGNORE: AMERICA MOVIL POSTED 4Q EARNINGS FEB. 13; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q NET INCOME MXN18.09B; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 05/03/2018 Mexico regulator approves America Movil fixed-line separation plan; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q OPER INCOME MXN30.41B; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Net Profit Down 51% on Year to MXN17.7 Billion

Delta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bp Amoco Plc (BP) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc bought 26,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 110,260 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.60M, up from 84,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Amoco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.52. About 4.89M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 06/03/2018 – AFS Partners with BP to Launch BP Global STEM Academies; 21/05/2018 – BP HAS 300 CLAIMS LEFT IN RELATION TO MACONDO SPILL: GILVARY; 16/04/2018 – EX-BP WORKER PLEADS GUILTY TO TRYING TO EXTORT MONEY FROM CO; 21/03/2018 – Setback for Trump admin after tepid offshore oil lease sale; 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS; 22/05/2018 – BP Studios Named Official Award Winner For Best Film And Video In The Science Category; 24/04/2018 – Gasoline Stations: Global Markets to 2022 Featuring BP, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Petrochina Company, Royal Dutch Shell & Total S.A. – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO FEELS `GOOD’ ABOUT ROSNEFT PROGRESS ON SAFETY, EMISSIONS; 07/05/2018 – BP SAYS NSMP ST. FERGUS U.K. GAS FLOWS CUT 7.2 MCM/D TO MAY 10; 25/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT CEO SAYS U.S. DECISION TO QUIT IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL COULD HARM 5 PCT OF GLOBAL OIL PRODUCTION

Analysts await America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 13.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.3 per share. AMX’s profit will be $1.12B for 10.68 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.