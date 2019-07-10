Delta Capital Management Decreased Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $1.72 Million; Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holder Wealthtrust Fairport Upped Position by $774,277 as Stock Rose

Delta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 27.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc sold 6,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,671 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, down from 25,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $246. About 2.41 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 28/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CEO DAVID WICHMANN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S JIM CRAMER ON “MAD MONEY” TONIGHT; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc bought 14,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,857 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94M, up from 78,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.79. About 4.48M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,669 shares to 121,361 shares, valued at $14.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 7,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,213 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 the insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M. 20,000 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S. On Tuesday, January 22 BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold $1.33M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 5,000 shares.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 EPS, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.30 billion for 17.72 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.