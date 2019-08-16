Delta Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Anthem (ANTM) as Share Value Rose; Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Decreased Its Central Securities (CET) Holding by $1.02 Million as Share Value Rose

Delta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 29.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc sold 5,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 13,635 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, down from 19,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $276.15. About 428,967 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Central Securities Corp (CET) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 36,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The institutional investor held 421,014 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06M, down from 457,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Central Securities Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $772.89M market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $30.33. About 7,666 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pgim Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Inc. by 23,369 shares to 304,107 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange (MINT) by 16,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Inc (MUI).

More notable recent Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Central Securities Corporation Declares Dividend – Business Wire” on May 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Central Securities Corporation Declares Year-End Distribution – Business Wire” published on November 02, 2018, Stockhouse.com published: “Calliditas Therapeutics to Host Conference Call to Provide Business Update and 2019 Q2 Report – Stockhouse” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Lucara Second Quarter 2019 Results to be Released Thursday, August 8, 2019 – Stockhouse” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Central Securities Corporation Releases Annual Report to Stockholders as of December 31, 2018 – Business Wire” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.81, from 2 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold CET shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.90 million shares or 2.68% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Communications accumulated 24,970 shares. Diversified Tru holds 13,307 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr invested in 421,014 shares or 4.42% of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 33,118 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Llc has 21,797 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 63,192 shares. Moreover, Zuckerman Invest Group Limited Liability Corp has 0.26% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Raymond James Fincl has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Stifel Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 29,290 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 23,223 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 96,316 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Moreover, Neville Rodie And Shaw has 0.08% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 25,925 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET).