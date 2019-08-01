Delta Capital Management Boosted Micron Technology (MU) Stake by $1.72 Million as Stock Price Rose; Exelon (EXC) Stock Price Declined While Cookson Peirce & Co Raised Stake by $5.00 Million

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 32.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 100,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 405,260 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.32M, up from 305,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 7.85M shares traded or 52.53% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR TO 75% POWER FROM 12%: NRC; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ITS THREE MILE ISLAND (TMI) AND DRESDEN NUCLEAR PLANTS DID NOT CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 21/03/2018 – Federal Register: Exelon Generation Company, LLC; Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station; Revision to License Condition 2.C.(5; 19/04/2018 – EXELON IS ‘STRONGLY COMMITTED TO FUTURE OF NUCLEAR ENERGY’; 19/04/2018 – Exelon Tremendous Promise in Advanced Nuclear Technologies, With Needed Reforms; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Nigro to Succeed Jonathan Thayer as CFO; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down in April; 23/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on Passage of New Jersey Zero Emissions Certificate Program; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS LASALLE 2 REACTOR POWER TO 63% FROM 100%: NRC

Delta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 144.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc bought 41,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 70,920 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 29,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.6. About 36.68M shares traded or 25.19% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 10, 2019 : NIO, AMD, MU, QQQ, ABB, DB, HQY, HTZ~, BP, TMUS, BAC, TVIX – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Rock-Solid Cheap Stocks With a P/E Under 10 – Nasdaq” published on July 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Where Will Micron Technology Be in 1 Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Micron (MU) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Inventory and Trade Victories Mean Smooth Sailing for Micron Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 32,041 shares to 606,999 shares, valued at $40.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 14,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,360 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.