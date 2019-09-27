Delta Asset Management Upped Its Holding in 3M Co (MMM) as Shares Declined; Canal Insurance Company Increases Holding in United Technologies Ord (UTX)

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 5,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 153,449 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.60 million, up from 148,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $164.43. About 2.12 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in United Technologies Ord (UTX) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.72M, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in United Technologies Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $136.42. About 1.28M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 19/03/2018 – UTX CEO DETAILS FUTURE PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montag A Assoc Inc invested 0.24% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Communication holds 2.09% or 26,000 shares. 268,393 were accumulated by Van Eck. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.27% or 4,200 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Bancshares accumulated 0.41% or 193,604 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn holds 110,416 shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mgmt invested 0.17% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Tiedemann Advsrs Llc accumulated 11,663 shares. Cambridge Advsrs Incorporated invested 0.32% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Royal London Asset holds 0.39% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 316,418 shares. Moreover, Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.71% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 76,608 shares. Hudson Valley Adv accumulated 0.18% or 5,894 shares. Carret Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.37% or 17,683 shares in its portfolio. Vantage Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability has 57,681 shares. Parsec Fin Inc has 1.19% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 147,507 shares.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $303.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Mar 365.0 Call 20Sep19 (Call) (NYSE:LMT) by 37,800 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

