Delta Asset Management Upped Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $454,914; Capital Innovations Has Cut Its Position in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by $2.03 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Capital Innovations Llc decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 74.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc sold 22,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 7,830 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $702,000, down from 30,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.03. About 629,568 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Invest Over $250M This Yr to Build New Track and Yard Capacity in Western Canada; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 27/05/2018 – The labor strife comes at a time of tighter rail capacity in Canada, with CP and rival Canadian National Railway facing strong demand for shipments of grain, potash and other commodities; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 217.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 1,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,742 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.68M shares traded or 1.88% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/05/2018 – BOEING IS SAID TO EMBED EX-737 MAX BOSS AT ROLLS ON ENGINE WOES; 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS DEAL VALUED $239M CURRENT LIST PRICE; 23/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Extent of U.S.-China trade fight depends on Trump’s goals; 07/05/2018 – LUFTHANSA DELIVERY OF BOEING, AIRBUS AIRCRAFT EXPECTED BY 2022, NO IMPACT EXPECTED ON 2018 INVESTMENT PLANS; 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER, BOEING IN TALKS; NOTHING ELSE TO DISCLOSURE: CEO; 26/03/2018 – U.S., EU to expel more than 100 Russian diplomats over UK nerve attack; 01/05/2018 – BOEING: DEAL TO SEE ANNUAL COST SAVINGS OF ABOUT $70M BY 2021; 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – DEAL IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.24 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 10/04/2018 – BOEING QTRLY TOTAL 737 DELIVERIES WERE 132 UNITS

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “This 3-Stock Portfolio Is Set for Both Growth and Income Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Fuel Costs, Rail Rate Increases Significantly Affect Operating Ratio: Report – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Transportation Stocks to Watch in July – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Canadian Pacific Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CN and GM Extend Agreements, Grow Relationship – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37 million and $38.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 5,780 shares to 26,725 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 10,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX).

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 12.17% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $927.99 million for 18.03 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $40.68 million activity. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03M. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. $1.20M worth of stock was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Financial Svcs stated it has 708 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 33,810 are held by Minneapolis Port Mngmt Gru Ltd. Sadoff Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability has 660 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Psagot Investment House, a Israel-based fund reported 15,612 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Lc Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,676 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 961 shares. Coho reported 2,513 shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs Incorporated reported 6,141 shares stake. 82,204 were reported by Columbus Circle. Windsor Capital Management invested in 696 shares. Utah Retirement System owns 101,141 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Spears Abacus Advisors has 0.11% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Aureus Asset Management Ltd Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,611 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Key Earnings Week As Amazon, Boeing, Alphabet, Facebook Results All Expected – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Boeingâ€™s 6-Month Deliveries Plunge by More Than a Third – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Positive Trend For Boeing 787 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing’s $5B Charge Confirms My ‘End-Game’ Call; Buy – Chewy, CrowdStrike, Texas Instruments – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71 million and $696.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 8,281 shares to 207,270 shares, valued at $32.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,800 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).