Delta Asset Management Upped Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $454,914; Shares Declined; Great Lakes Advisors Has Lifted Msc Industrial Direct Cl A (MSM) Holding by $1.03 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Inc Cl A (MSM) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 12,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 74,987 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20M, up from 62,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Msc Industrial Direct Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 474,897 shares traded or 1.69% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 217.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 1,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,742 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – One of the fan blades on the Boeing 737 broke off; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants to buy another 24 F-18s from Boeing that are equipped with “stealth.”; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 90-DAY PERIOD U.S. IS ALSO REVOKING GENERAL LICENSE 1 AUTHORIZATIONS RELATING TO AIRCRAFT-RELATED EXPORTS TO IRAN; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Will Provide Spare Parts to U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Depots for F/A-18 Maintenance; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Scrambles To Head Off WannaCry Attack: Report — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – DoD-US Air Force: Under Secretary of the Air Force visits Boeing; 25/04/2018 – AIRBUS STUDYING PLANS TO INCREASE A320-FAMILY OUTPUT AS HIGH AS 75 AIRCRAFT A MONTH OVER LONGER TERM; 10/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Boeing Announces Order for 50 737s; Airbus Shuts Down Revamp of A320; 27/03/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for the Global Top 5 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers – Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, ATR – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Stock Wonâ€™t Get Fixed Until the MAX Does – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southpoint Cap Advsr Lp has invested 2.43% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Schnieders Mngmt Limited Liability owns 1.16% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,103 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Company owns 0.23% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,379 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability has 17,354 shares. Arizona-based Windsor Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, First Personal Fincl Svcs has 0.08% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt owns 7,604 shares. Tradition has invested 2.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nadler Fin Group holds 0.11% or 928 shares in its portfolio. 236,149 were reported by Mackay Shields Limited Co. Central Financial Bank And has invested 1.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jnba Advisors owns 1,219 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Ca has 3,333 shares. Wright Investors holds 16,544 shares or 2.55% of its portfolio.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71M and $696.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,685 shares to 9,670 shares, valued at $522,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,127 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 56,944 shares to 206,329 shares, valued at $12.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 73,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,303 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,647 were accumulated by Jump Trading Ltd Liability Com. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.04% or 30,654 shares. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) or 663 shares. Moreover, Leavell Invest Mngmt Inc has 0.06% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Piedmont Advsrs has 0.01% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). 7,954 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Independent Order Of Foresters holds 0.21% or 2,631 shares. New York-based Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Yorktown Mgmt & Rech has invested 0.64% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Fifth Third State Bank holds 0% or 800 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 20,027 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc holds 8,047 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has 79,890 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM), The Stock That Dropped 22% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Micro Focus International, MSC Industrial Direct, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Market Volatility Impact MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MSM) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Close Look At MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MSM) 25% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.