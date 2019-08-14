Delta Asset Management Trimmed National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Stake by $309,972; As Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Stock Rose, Holder Gabelli Funds Trimmed Its Position

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Watts Water Technologies (WTS) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 37,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 505,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.81M, down from 542,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Watts Water Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $90.49. About 87,353 shares traded. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has risen 10.51% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical WTS News: 03/05/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Reports Strong Start to 2018; 22/03/2018 – Watts Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Watts Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Announces Departure Of Chief Financial Officer; 07/05/2018 – WATTS WATER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 19C, EST. 20C; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TODD A. TRAPP, ITS CFO, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE COMPANY ON APRIL 6, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies to Participate in Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference; 13/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Elects New Director; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Announces Departure of CFO Todd Trapp; 07/05/2018 – Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 11,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 215,751 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75 million, down from 227,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.05% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $18.74. About 4.41M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the 1Q 2018; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $2.05 BLN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 27/04/2018 – NOV: OFFSHORE COMPLETION, PRODUCTION GEAR REMAIN CHALLENGED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Networks holds 18,399 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cleararc Capital invested in 9,326 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd holds 77,560 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Ser Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Ally accumulated 25,000 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Rampart Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Court Place Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 8,620 shares. United Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 223,702 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 13,616 shares stake. St Germain D J holds 0.87% or 299,966 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 110,478 shares. The Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Cibc Mkts has invested 0.05% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). 109,311 are held by Pinebridge Investments L P.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71 million and $696.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,194 shares to 1,742 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infrareit Inc Com by 183,015 shares to 430,863 shares, valued at $9.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 53,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).