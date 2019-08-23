Delta Asset Management Stake in Boeing Co (BA) Has Raised as Market Value Declined; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Brighton Jones Lowered Position by $4.47 Million

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 2,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 76,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.93 million, down from 79,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $893.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $17.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.6. About 2.33 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/05/2018 – VOICE Summit Announces Dynamic Slate of Speakers and Keynotes from Amazon, LEGO and Yext; 28/03/2018 – No U.S. policy changes on Amazon at the moment -White House official; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon’s Second Headquarters Won’t Have Near-Term Impact on Local Govt Ratings or Housing Market Around Eventual Winner; 24/04/2018 – DOMO EXTENDS PACT WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time.’ Via @DelRey:; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out in-car deliveries with Amazon; 30/03/2018 – It will also be Amazon Prime; 22/05/2018 – Child Transportation Provider Z M Hires Former Amazon Executive Roie Chizik as CFO; 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace; 14/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Amazon – 05/31/2018

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 217.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 1,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,742 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.43B market cap company. The stock increased 4.24% or $14.42 during the last trading session, reaching $354.41. About 8.12M shares traded or 88.14% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 200 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 05/03/2018 – BOEING TRYING TO SELL 777 FREIGHTERS TO FILL 2019 OPENINGS; 30/04/2018 – BOEING HAS DELIVERED 113 OF ITS 737 MAX 8 JETLINERS; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts provider KLX; 05/04/2018 – BA: Air Force “F-15K aircraft returning to base in Gyeongbuk Chilgok-gun” (breaking news); 21/05/2018 – KLX INC KLXI.O – AS A RESULT OF PENDING SALE OF AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS GROUP TO BOEING, COMPANY WILL NO LONGER BE PROVIDING ASG SEGMENT LEVEL GUIDANCE; 05/04/2018 – China tariffs on U.S. business jets seen a boon for Canada’s Bombardier, others; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE IN TALKS W/ AIRBUS, BOEING FOR JET ORDER: RTRS; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Boeing and Boeing Capital at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Trade-Case Win Prompts New Trump Threat of EU Sanctions

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.99 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $825.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 29,776 shares to 106,520 shares, valued at $7.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 537,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Steers Inc has 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,137 shares. 835 were reported by Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Com. Asset One Limited holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 232,304 shares. Brandywine Managers Limited Liability Corp reported 705 shares. Markel Corp invested in 93,237 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment holds 36,450 shares. First Foundation Advsrs holds 1.82% or 17,242 shares in its portfolio. Vgi Ptnrs Pty Limited owns 17.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 95,693 shares. Guild Investment Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 630,248 shares. Redwood Investments Llc reported 13,175 shares. United Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Com reported 24,511 shares. B & T Cap Dba Alpha Cap holds 2,550 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 69,076 shares or 1.86% of its portfolio. Moreover, Skylands Ltd Company has 0.34% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Money Limited Liability Com invested in 571 shares or 0.12% of the stock. House Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,020 shares. Central Bankshares And Tru Com, Kentucky-based fund reported 15,211 shares. Nomura Holding has 50,987 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.36% or 9,702 shares. Moneta Grp Invest Advsrs Lc holds 7,897 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank Tru reported 2,279 shares. 3,524 were reported by Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc. Diversified holds 1,614 shares. Windsor Capital Lc reported 696 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Personal Cap Advsr stated it has 2,935 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Interocean Ltd has 1.6% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wunderlich Managemnt has 6,672 shares. Moreover, Optimum Advsrs has 1.19% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Town & Country Bank Dba First Bankers Trust holds 1,314 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio.

