Delta Asset Management Stake in Boeing Co (BA) Has Boosted as Market Value Declined; Schulhoff & Co Has Lifted Its Chevron (CVX) Position by $956,940; Valuation Rose

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 217.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 1,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,742 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $353.09. About 4.27 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING SUPPORTING NTSB PROBE INTO SOUTHWEST ENGINE ACCIDENT; 20/04/2018 – Boeing, Brazil’s Embraer close to tie-up – report; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS 40 PCT OF ORDERS FOR 737 MAX 10 ARE INCREMENTAL, 25 PCT CONVERTED FROM MAX 9 ORDERS, 35 PCT CONVERTED FROM MAX 8; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – THE 787-8S WILL REPLACE BOEING 767-300S, WHILE LATER 787-9 DELIVERIES TO REPLACE AIRBUS A330-300S &OLDER 777-200 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 28/05/2018 – The U.S. is the target of a similar WTO complaint brought by the EU over support for Airbus’s rival, Boeing, and the EU has said it expects to land a similar legal blow later this year; 06/04/2018 – Boeing: American Airlines Order Valued at More Than $12B at List Prices; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q CORE EPS $3.64, EST. $2.58; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Order to Give Boeing its Biggest 737 Max Fleet; 06/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS TO INDUCT 81 BOEING 737-MAX PLANES BY 2024: SINHA; 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX

Schulhoff & Co Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schulhoff & Co Inc bought 7,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,475 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74 million, up from 30,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schulhoff & Co Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 3.79 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha Olefins; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia; 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Downstream Earnings $728M; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.37 million activity. Ourada Jeanette L had sold 7,200 shares worth $838,808.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & owns 0.83% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4.44M shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 427,368 shares. Northeast Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 149,007 shares. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership owns 97,357 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Everett Harris & Ca has 322,124 shares. Vigilant Cap Management invested in 0.08% or 4,796 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc reported 141,875 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.69% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Fin Corp In owns 2,822 shares. M Holdings Securities owns 27,037 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Foothills Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 20,262 shares. First Natl has 1.88% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 152,658 shares. Mairs And Power has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Smithfield Communication holds 24,122 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs has invested 0.34% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,779 were reported by Janney Capital Management. 142,000 are held by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Stevens First Principles invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hanseatic has 2.83% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,110 shares. Moreover, Tru Department Mb Bancorporation N A has 0.29% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,103 shares. 3,817 are owned by Community National Bank & Trust Na. Oakmont holds 21.47% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 399,878 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability has 42,460 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. 2,558 are owned by Bankshares Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd. Gulf Intl Bank (Uk) holds 45,719 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Lc invested in 0.09% or 7,296 shares. Fragasso Gp Inc stated it has 2,360 shares. 4,631 were accumulated by Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Corporation. 1,060 were reported by Cadinha & Limited Liability Corp. Madison Inv has 3,412 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M. 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8.