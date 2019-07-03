Delta Asset Management Lowered National Instrs (NATI) Stake by $435,292; Stock Value Declined; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Shares Declined, Shell Asset Management Co Lowered by $1.43 Million Its Holding

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in National Instrs Corp (NATI) by 23.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 9,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,932 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 42,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in National Instrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $42.76. About 331,213 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 1.66% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 22/05/2018 – New Nl Data-Logging Software Addresses Key Automotive Challenges; 08/05/2018 – Nl Releases New Infrastructure for Deployed Systems Management; 26/04/2018 – NI Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – Nl Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 37c; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and Nl Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 22C (2 EST.); 22/05/2018 – Nl Accelerates University Engineering Education with New Solution for Project Based Learning; 02/04/2018 – National Instruments Announces Upcoming Schedule of Events with the Financial Community; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments Reaffirms 2Q Guidance for Revenue and Earnings

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 9,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,422 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.47M, down from 81,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $155.59. About 3.61 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE CEO SPEAKS AT TRAILHEADX CONFERENCE IN SAN FRANCISCO; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE NEW INTEGRATIONS SEEN IN SECOND HALF; 07/03/2018 – PointClickCare Technologies Extends Capabilities of Salesforce Health Cloud With Its Long-Term and Post-Acute Care Insights; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce.com (CRM) Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire MuleSoft (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2 Billion in its French Business Over Five Years; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 REVENUE IS PROJECTED TO BE $12.66 BLN TO $12.71 BLN; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE FORM PARTNERSHIP; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 AND FISCAL YEAR 2018, ASC 606 IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMMATERIAL BENEFIT TO COMPANY’S REVENUE

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 43 selling transactions for $37.62 million activity. On Tuesday, January 22 Harris Parker sold $946,046 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 6,331 shares. On Thursday, January 17 Benioff Marc sold $2.25M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 15,000 shares. 5,000 shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH, worth $745,750. The insider Roos John Victor sold $16,414. Tallapragada Srinivas sold $53,992 worth of stock. Allanson Joe had sold 14,897 shares worth $2.31 million on Friday, February 1.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 381 shares to 33,631 shares, valued at $39.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.89 million for 432.19 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 26,615 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Whalerock Point Limited has 5,495 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt reported 201,048 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Intact Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 4,000 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 230 shares. Chilton Management Ltd Com has invested 1.23% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Kwmg Ltd Liability holds 0% or 29 shares. Focused Wealth reported 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Fmr Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 89.72M shares. 11,664 were accumulated by Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc). Eastern Bancorporation holds 1.32% or 124,073 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust reported 0.39% stake. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc invested in 0.07% or 13,029 shares. 100,000 are held by Weiss Multi. Alabama-based Regions Finance Corp has invested 0.19% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce.com: The Tableau Acquisition Is A Game Changer – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SPALDING® Doubles its Digital Commerce Revenue with Salesforce – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Conagra Brands Puts Consumers at the Center of its Business Transformation with Salesforce – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Futuristic Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce: Near-Term Gains Will Be Capped – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold NATI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 101.53 million shares or 1.03% more from 100.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Charles Schwab Mngmt has 0.02% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 649,670 shares. Fdx Advsr holds 15,446 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 44,946 shares. Da Davidson And Com holds 0.01% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) or 7,389 shares. Profund Ltd owns 11,481 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio. Tompkins Fincl Corp invested in 1,098 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.17% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). D E Shaw holds 0.02% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 385,806 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested 0.11% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Synovus accumulated 5,309 shares or 0% of the stock. 24,800 were accumulated by Art Ltd Company. Tci Wealth reported 0% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Numerixs Investment holds 3,400 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.02% or 92,700 shares.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71 million and $696.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,194 shares to 1,742 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 insider sales for $453,525 activity. Another trade for 2,028 shares valued at $88,565 was bought by LE DUY LOAN T.