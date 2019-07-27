Delta Asset Management Lowered Its Duke Energy New (DUK) Holding by $376,470 as Stock Price Declined; Royal London Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Illumina (ILMN) Position by $6.32 Billion; Market Valuation Rose

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 20,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 148,750 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.22 billion, up from 128,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $300.9. About 909,601 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500.

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 4,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88,634 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98M, down from 92,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $86.91. About 2.42M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps advance site readiness projects in six Indiana counties; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Karl Newlin Will Become Senior Vice Pres of Corporate Development; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DUK); 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 01/05/2018 – Duke Energy named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SPOKESWOMAN KAREN WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $735.33M for 21.51 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71M and $696.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,194 shares to 1,742 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $12754.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 26,020 shares to 769,985 shares, valued at $44.21B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,987 shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.41 million activity. Shares for $34,734 were sold by Dadswell Charles. EPSTEIN ROBERT S sold $280,110 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. FLATLEY JAY T had sold 3,300 shares worth $969,078 on Tuesday, February 12.