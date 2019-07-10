Delta Asset Management Lifted Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $454,914; Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Position Held by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 217.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 1,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,742 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $352.3. About 2.60 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 22/05/2018 – Airbus says will obey WTO ruling on aircraft subsidies; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 90-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REVOKE AUTHORIZATION FOR EXPORT TO IRAN OF COMMERCIAL PASSENGER AIRCRAFT, PARTS AND SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s 767 Finds New Life as a Freighter With $13 Billion Haul; 20/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES MAKES STATEMENT TO BOURSE ON BOEING ORDER; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 09/05/2018 – Flight delay Boeing and Airbus aircraft sales hit by US decision; 23/03/2018 – Dominic Gates: Bloomberg scoop: Airbus says it’s bowed out of the American Airlines sales campaign. A huge win for the @Boeing; 08/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Boeing says will consult with U.S. on ‘next steps’ after Iran announcement; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 40 ENGINEERS WORKING ON BOEING `797′ CONCEPTS

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 302,305 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.02M, up from 292,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $90.29. About 1.52 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New Pres of NYSE Group; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q EPS 79c; 03/05/2018 – Exchange operator ICE’s profit falls 7.8 pct; 07/05/2018 – NYSE Owner ICE Is Said to Be Working on Bitcoin Trading Platform; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SAYS JURY STILL OUT ON SWITCH OF LEGACY CONTRACTS BASED ON LIBOR TO SONIA; 30/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT REVERTS TO 4 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR THURSDAY; 22/03/2018 – China’s oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14,567 shares to 473,348 shares, valued at $25.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 8,766 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,049 shares, and cut its stake in Ubs Ag Jersey Brh (MLPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mawer Inv owns 749,961 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,975 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited invested in 281,837 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Johnson Financial Grp Inc Inc reported 0.01% stake. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii reported 4,029 shares. Hills Financial Bank holds 1.39% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 67,669 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated owns 4.64 million shares. Cortland Advisers holds 3.06% or 938,936 shares in its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Company holds 0.03% or 4,604 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 14,215 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership holds 25,091 shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) invested in 1.77% or 76,394 shares. Tobam holds 0.05% or 13,814 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Com invested in 4,331 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cortland Associates Mo accumulated 556,852 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Llc owns 0.37% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,582 shares. Curbstone Finance Mgmt holds 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,650 shares. Argi Inv Svcs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora accumulated 8,893 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Hyman Charles D has invested 4.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Horan Advisors Limited Liability reported 1.7% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). National Pension Service invested 0.79% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Burke Herbert Bank Tru reported 2.45% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Modera Wealth Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Centurylink Inv Mngmt stated it has 2,242 shares. 56,111 are owned by Zweig. 100,553 are held by Point72 Asset Limited Partnership. Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Com Il holds 4,907 shares. Citigroup holds 0.19% or 529,185 shares in its portfolio. 5,638 were reported by Bowling Mgmt Limited Com.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million was made by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.