Delta Asset Management Increases Holding in Boeing Co (BA); Baupost Group Has Decreased Its Synchrony Finl (SYF) Stake by $9.08 Million

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 217.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 1,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,742 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $363.28. About 2.31 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 15/05/2018 – WTO Ruling Advances U.S. and Boeing in Case Against Airbus; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Says Case Could Trigger Largest-Ever WTO-Authorized Retaliatory Tariffs; 08/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) CEO SAYS CO NOT “OFFICIALLY” CANCELLED ITS WIDEBODY 787 AIRCRAFT ORDER WITH BOEING; 18/05/2018 – INDIA’S JET AIRWAYS PLANNING FOLLOW-ON BOEING 737 MAX ORDER; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – DEVELOPMENT ON 777X PROGRAM REMAINS ON TRACK; 13/03/2018 – BOEING COMMERCIAL CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO STUDY POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET JET, NO DECISION YET; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Bolsters Airline Financing as Ex-Im Bank Dispute Drags On; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS SALES STRATEGY WILL CALL FOR MEMBERS OF TRUMP’S CABINET TO HELP SEAL MAJOR ARMS DEALS; 01/05/2018 – Boeing Agrees to Acquire Parts Supplier KLX for $3.25 Billion

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 293,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 14.26 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454.91 million, down from 14.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $32.31. About 2.34 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony Crdt Crd Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Rtgs; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Raises Dividend to 21c Vs. 15c; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Loan Receivables $78B; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – Synchrony Named Preferred Provider of Consumer Financing for Mahindra Powersports Vehicles and Accessories; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-2 Card Abs; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.06M for 7.21 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88 billion and $11.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 9.35M shares to 39.09M shares, valued at $946.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 125,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Cap Mgmt Llc reported 0.04% stake. Cohen Capital reported 1,080 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Management Inc, Rhode Island-based fund reported 265 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Asset Mngmt holds 0.17% or 24,591 shares. Private Advisor Gru Lc stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). British Columbia Investment Mgmt has invested 0.4% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Palisade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company Nj holds 800 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.25% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Cadence Capital Mngmt has 0.75% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 21,864 shares. New York-based Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated has invested 1.84% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nomura Asset Mngmt owns 145,212 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Campbell & Inv Adviser Ltd Llc holds 0.22% or 1,193 shares. First City Capital Management Inc holds 0.47% or 1,705 shares in its portfolio. Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Ltd Company holds 4,537 shares.

