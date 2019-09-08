Delta Asset Management Increased Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $454,914; Shares Declined; Abbvie Com (ABBV) Shareholder Winch Advisory Services Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Declined

Winch Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 92.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc sold 4,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 410 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33,000, down from 5,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 7.12M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 22/04/2018 – DJ AbbVie Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABBV); 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO EMA FOR; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ROVA-T DEMONSTRATED SINGLE AGENT RESPONSES IN ADVANCED SCLC PATIENTS; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 217.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 1,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,742 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – Boeing says it detected a ‘limited intrusion’ of malware into some of its systems; 28/03/2018 – Singapore Airlines to fly new Dreamliner to all Japan destinations; 30/05/2018 – DELTA HOPES TO BE EARLY LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR BOEING NMA AIRCRAFT; 13/03/2018 – Brazil Said to See Boeing-Embraer Deal Hurt by U.S. Steel Tariff; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Contract an Extension of the DLA/Boeing Captains of Industry Program; 11/05/2018 – AIRBUS SAYS HAS NO IMMEDIATE COMMENT ON IRAN OFFICIAL’S REMARKS; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner begins maiden flight; 27/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to sign memorandum with Boeing to support fleet; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT, AVIALL SIGNED PARTS DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH GE AVIATION; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Says It’s Close to Fixing a Flaw Delaying KC-46 Tanker

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million. On Wednesday, June 26 RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,500 shares. 7,525 shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas, worth $498,057. Shares for $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.31B for 7.41 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

