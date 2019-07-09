Delta Asset Management Has Trimmed Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position; S Squared Technology Has Decreased Lendingtree (TREE) Position By $2.33 Million

S Squared Technology Llc decreased Lendingtree Inc (TREE) stake by 47.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. S Squared Technology Llc sold 6,638 shares as Lendingtree Inc (TREE)’s stock rose 22.78%. The S Squared Technology Llc holds 7,242 shares with $2.55 million value, down from 13,880 last quarter. Lendingtree Inc now has $5.33B valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $413.76. About 114,954 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 35.87% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2018 EBIT $145M-EBIT $150M; 11/05/2018 – LENDINGTREE,: PACT TO BUY OVATION CREDIT SERVICES; 24/04/2018 – LendingTree Study: Credit History and Debt Ratio are Biggest Constraints for Would-Be Homeowners; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.5% of LendingTree; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q Rev $193M-$200M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Net $31.5M; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE OF $770 – $790 MLN; 16/03/2018 – GCI Liberty, Inc. Reports 26.3% Stake In LendingTree; 21/04/2018 – DJ LendingTree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREE); 30/05/2018 – LendingTree Study: Which Places Have the Most Student Debt?

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 10.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 6,949 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 8.53%. The Delta Asset Management Llc holds 58,256 shares with $2.78M value, down from 65,205 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $75.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.07. About 5.36M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Thu, 4/5/2018, 7:30 PM; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 23/03/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 25/04/2018 – USGS: M 4.7 – 243km WSW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 19/05/2018 – 5.0 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 159KM S OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 719,275 were reported by Vanguard Group Inc. Sheets Smith Wealth Management invested 0.17% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 1,600 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) or 3,768 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 1,385 shares or 0% of the stock. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). 3,957 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsr Lc. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). 54,957 are held by Manufacturers Life Com The. Metropolitan Life Ny reported 5,031 shares stake. Swiss Bancorp owns 15,150 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cookson Peirce owns 2,015 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Jackson Square Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.71% or 369,741 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tower Lc (Trc) has 0% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Ameriprise Financial invested in 0.02% or 105,647 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Lendingtree Inc had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, February 21. UBS downgraded LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) on Thursday, February 28 to “Hold” rating. The stock of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, February 26.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 24.44% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.9 per share. TREE’s profit will be $8.76M for 152.12 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.30% EPS growth.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 3.96% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.97 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger And Anderson Inc has 69,500 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Moreover, Papp L Roy And Assoc has 0.05% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). D E Shaw & Communications Inc owns 0.23% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 3.72M shares. Asset holds 108,909 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Sei Company reported 569,989 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Aviance Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 55 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Com accumulated 3.83 million shares. Advisors Inc Ok reported 9,457 shares stake. First Amer Bank & Trust holds 0.09% or 25,027 shares in its portfolio. Alabama-based Leavell Inv Management has invested 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 99,997 shares. Lucas Cap Management, a New Jersey-based fund reported 35,118 shares. Alphamark Limited Co, Kentucky-based fund reported 250 shares. White Pine Lc holds 0.5% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 28,448 shares. Rice Hall James & Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,408 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $5500 target in Friday, May 3 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by BMO Capital Markets. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5100 target in Thursday, June 13 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity. On Thursday, May 16 Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 5,000 shares.