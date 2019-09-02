Delta Asset Management Has Raised Boeing Co (BA) Stake By $454,914; Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Admiral Group PLC (LON:ADM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Admiral Group PLC has GBX 2410 highest and GBX 1950 lowest target. GBX 2261.67’s average target is 4.95% above currents GBX 2155 stock price. Admiral Group PLC had 25 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, March 21. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 24 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and GBX 2026 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Peel Hunt. UBS upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Peel Hunt. See Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) latest ratings:

Delta Asset Management Llc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 217.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Delta Asset Management Llc acquired 1,194 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Delta Asset Management Llc holds 1,742 shares with $664,000 value, up from 548 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $202.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – Embraer and Boeing discussing a commercial aviation alliance; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES SAYS CATALOGUE PRICE FOR 30 AIRPLANES IS ABOUT $3.24 BLN; 30/04/2018 – BOEING ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY END OF US DEFENSE SPENDING CAPS; 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO says end of Iran deal won’t hurt 737 production; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Russia’s Utair orders 30 Boeing 737 MAX planes – Vedomosti; 22/05/2018 – EU expects to strike a blow versus Boeing in a parallel case; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines Agrees to Buy Up to 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Planes; 09/03/2018 – AIRBUS EXPECTS TRUMP, BOEING TO PURSUE WTO MORE AGGRESSIVELY; 05/03/2018 – BOEING – NATIONAL LABOR RELATIONS BOARD NOTIFIED CO INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MACHINISTS FILED THIRD PETITION SEEKING TO UNIONIZE BOEING SOUTH CAROLINA; 08/03/2018 – Embraer missed 2017 profit target due to KC-390 flight tests -CFO

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company has market cap of 6.40 billion GBP. The firm operates through four divisions: UK Car Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It has a 15.6 P/E ratio. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

The stock increased 0.37% or GBX 8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2155. About 97,951 shares traded. Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 28/03/2018 – German tax office examining ADM over legacy trading earnings; 28/03/2018 – Trump Names Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, His Physician, as New VA Secretary; 23/03/2018 – ADM BOARD NOMINATES AECOM CHAIRMAN & CEO MICHAEL S. BURKE TO BO; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND – REALIGNMENT OF BUSINESS SEGMENTS ACROSS FOUR UNITS – CARBOHYDRATE SOLUTIONS, NUTRITION, OILSEEDS AND ORIGINATION; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Expected to Win Regulatory Approval to Boost Bunge Stake; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT’S SEEN `VERY MINIMAL IMPACT’ FROM U.S.-CHINA SPAT; 16/05/2018 – ADM SEES OPPORTUNITY FOR U.S. ETHANOL IN CHINA TO ADDRESS TRADE IMBALANCE, AS BEIJING MOVES TO E10 -CFO; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS U.S. CRUSHING CAPACITY RAN ABOVE 95% IN 1Q; 12/03/2018 – Agri Marketing: ADM, BUNGE’S TALKS HAVE STALLED; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT’S `VERY CONFIDENT’ ON PROSPECTS AMID TRADE OUTLOOK

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.58 million activity. The insider LUCIANO JUAN R bought $199,990. The insider Young Ray G bought $256,542.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold Admiral Group plc shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM). Hanson Mcclain owns 52 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Franklin invested in 478,194 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board owns 46,805 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Atria Invs Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake. Appleton Prns Ma stated it has 10,367 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp accumulated 4.42M shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 15,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office holds 0% of its portfolio in Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) for 2 shares. Clark Mgmt holds 0.44% or 431,390 shares in its portfolio. Savant Cap Ltd Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM). Hills Bank & Trust holds 0.06% or 5,592 shares in its portfolio. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md has invested 0.04% in Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) for 65,655 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 54,700 shares.

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased S&P Global Inc stake by 4,164 shares to 132,943 valued at $27.99 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) stake by 4,230 shares and now owns 88,634 shares. Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pioneer Natl Bank N A Or accumulated 800 shares. 2,814 were reported by Tiemann Invest Ltd Liability. The Illinois-based Koshinski Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Qs Lc owns 68,237 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Liability invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bahl And Gaynor owns 11,880 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora holds 1.21% or 8,893 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 3,895 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa. Penobscot Investment Management has invested 0.9% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 4,753 were accumulated by Gam Ag. First Bankshares & Of Newtown has 0.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Chicago Equity Prtn Lc has invested 0.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx holds 0.3% or 2,302 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Group has 0.6% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 39.94 million shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 17.73% above currents $364.09 stock price. Boeing had 27 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, July 10 with “Buy”. Seaport Global maintained the shares of BA in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Thursday, July 11. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $500 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Landesbank maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Landesbank has “Sell” rating and $300 target. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”.

