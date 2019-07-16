Delta Asset Management Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Kosmos Energy LTD.HARES (de (KOS) Shorts Lowered By 0.85%

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 5.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 29,398 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Delta Asset Management Llc holds 546,933 shares with $64.51M value, down from 576,331 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. It closed at $138.9 lastly. It is down 28.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs

Kosmos Energy LTD.HARES (de (NYSE:KOS) had a decrease of 0.85% in short interest. KOS’s SI was 31.41M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.85% from 31.68 million shares previously. With 2.91M avg volume, 11 days are for Kosmos Energy LTD.HARES (de (NYSE:KOS)’s short sellers to cover KOS’s short positions. The SI to Kosmos Energy LTD.HARES (de’s float is 10.51%. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.73. About 2.01M shares traded. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has declined 6.81% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KOS News: 07/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C; 16/03/2018 Kosmos Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – EU OIL & GAS EXPLORATION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE SECTOR ARE KOSMOS, CAIRN AND NOSTRUM; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY SAYS ANAPAI-1 WELL DRILLING IN BLOCK 45 OFFSHORE SURINAME ENCOUNTERED SHALLOW BORE HOLE STABILITY ISSUES BEFORE REACHING TARGET INTERVAL; 17/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.40 FROM $7.25; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 700P FROM 650P; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7.25 FROM $7.20; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS: ANAPAI-1 WELL ENCOUNTERED BORE-HOLE STABILITY ISSUES; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS WILL RE-SPUD ANAPAI-1 WELL OFF SURINAME; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD SAYS KOSMOS AND ITS PARTNER WILL RE-SPUD WELL, ANAPAI-1A, TARGETING SAME OBJECTIVES

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. 267,466 shares were sold by Nadella Satya, worth $28.35 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Secs Gp Limited Com reported 0.04% stake. Quantum Mngmt reported 0.73% stake. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 2.03% or 57.83M shares. Corsair Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 43,308 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 3.26% or 644,447 shares. Williams Jones And owns 2.43% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 932,615 shares. Kdi Capital Ptnrs Limited Company reported 99,026 shares. Lederer Assocs Investment Counsel Ca invested in 2.86% or 26,055 shares. Augustine Asset Mgmt Inc invested 7.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bluestein R H reported 486,803 shares stake. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated invested in 1.61% or 78,485 shares. 1,720 were accumulated by Ckw Fincl Group Inc. Weiss Asset Management Lp has invested 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Osterweis Capital owns 360,305 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gp owns 7,494 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Among 14 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Microsoft had 22 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, January 31 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Monday, February 25. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 12. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 25.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $823.55 million activity. The insider WARBURG PINCUS & CO. sold 81.50 million shares worth $530.60 million. Shares for $146.48 million were sold by BCP IV GP L.L.C. on Wednesday, February 27. 22.50M Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) shares with value of $146.48M were sold by Blackstone Holdings III L.P..

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces gas and oil in Africa and South America. The company has market cap of $2.30 billion. The Company’s asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 3 analysts covering Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kosmos Energy had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Societe Generale. The stock has “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Tuesday, February 26.

