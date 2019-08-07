Delta Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake in National Instrs (NATI) by $435,292; American Trust Investment Advisors Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Holding as Stock Price Rose

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 24,339 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 30,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $133.86. About 14.02 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 22/05/2018 – harmon.ie Launches One of the First Enterprise Applications with Microsoft Graph Integration; 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in National Instrs Corp (NATI) by 23.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 9,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.53% . The institutional investor held 32,932 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 42,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in National Instrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $42.06. About 368,007 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 4.87% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 08/05/2018 – Nl Releases New Infrastructure for Deployed Systems Management; 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – National Instruments Announces Upcoming Schedule of Events with the Financial Community; 22/05/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – CADENCE INTERFACE HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO INCLUDE AN INTEGRATION WITH AXIEM 3D PLANAR EM SIMULATOR; 26/04/2018 – NATI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 37C, EST. 27C (2 EST.); 21/05/2018 – National Instruments Backs 2Q Rev $320M-$350M; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q EPS 18c; 20/03/2018 – Nl Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q Net $24.3M; 26/04/2018 – NI Declares Quarterly Dividend

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund invested in 152,538 shares. Carnegie Asset Limited Liability Company has 2.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 261,841 shares. Scotia Capital has invested 1.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Connecticut-based Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 1.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blume has 59,277 shares. Profit Investment Management Llc stated it has 21,466 shares or 1.93% of all its holdings. Registered Advisor Inc reported 62,766 shares. Alesco Advisors Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 82,511 were reported by Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Proffitt Goodson Incorporated has invested 0.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amer Economic Planning Gru Adv stated it has 4,955 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Parsec Fincl Inc reported 418,367 shares. Phocas Financial Corp reported 0.06% stake. Mount Vernon Associate Inc Md stated it has 4.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beech Hill Advsrs stated it has 1.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71 million and $696.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,194 shares to 1,742 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold NATI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 101.53 million shares or 1.03% more from 100.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Trust Co holds 0.41% or 61,325 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles Co LP stated it has 292,710 shares. 367,246 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Federated Pa reported 1.15 million shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Gam Hldgs Ag invested in 8,795 shares. Vanguard reported 0.02% stake. Fmr Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 868 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 31,959 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.01% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 4,077 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated accumulated 0% or 6,937 shares. Bares Cap Management has 5.21% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Metropolitan Life Co New York holds 0.06% or 307,075 shares. Proshare Ltd stated it has 0% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI).