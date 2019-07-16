Delta Asset Management Has Increased By $454,914 Its Boeing Co (BA) Position; Kingfisher Capital Has Upped Its Dominion Resources (D) Position

Delta Asset Management Llc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 217.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Delta Asset Management Llc acquired 1,194 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Delta Asset Management Llc holds 1,742 shares with $664,000 value, up from 548 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $203.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $361.61. About 4.64M shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – Greek airline Aegean picks Airbus for $5 bln order of 42 planes; 31/05/2018 – BOEING: CUSTOMER INTEREST IN NEW MIDRANGE JET `FIRMING UP’; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SEEN SEEKING BOARD SETS, MIN. 20% IN BOEING JV: VALOR; 09/05/2018 – GLOBAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE: BERNSTEIN SAYS U.S. EXITING IRAN DEAL IS SLIGHT POSITIVE FOR DEFENSE; MINOR NEGATIVE FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS; 22/03/2018 – Boeing will not appeal case against Bombardier – spokesman; 28/03/2018 – BOEING VP SAID COMPANY DETECTED LIMITED INTRUSION OF MALWARE THAT “AFFECTED A SMALL NUMBER OF SYSTEMS”; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – ADDITIONAL ORDER TAKES RYANAIR’S 737 MAX ORDER TOTAL TO 135 AIRPLANES; 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO MAKE DECISION ON ‘797’ IN NEXT YEAR; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 10/05/2018 – SpaceX halts countdown of first commercial launch of updated Falcon 9 rocket in Florida

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased Dominion Resources Inc. (D) stake by 143.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kingfisher Capital Llc acquired 4,179 shares as Dominion Resources Inc. (D)’s stock rose 1.42%. The Kingfisher Capital Llc holds 7,101 shares with $544,000 value, up from 2,922 last quarter. Dominion Resources Inc. now has $62.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $78.09. About 2.34M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) stake by 35,427 shares to 271,491 valued at $16.09 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 2,161 shares and now owns 7,505 shares. Ishares Tr (CSJ) was reduced too.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Boeing Bags Massive U.S. Navy Drone Contract – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “American Airlines and United Airlines Cancel More Boeing 737 MAX Flights – The Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Next 737 MAX un-grounding efforts – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Barr recuses himself from 737 MAX probe – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing had 28 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $500 target in Thursday, February 28 report. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Landesbank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Seaport Global. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, March 12. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, July 11 with “Neutral” rating. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, May 13 with “Neutral” rating. DZ BANK AG downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $333 target in Monday, March 11 report. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Capital Ks owns 231,876 shares. North Point Port Managers Oh has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Renaissance Ltd reported 230,200 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Communication Ltd accumulated 14,194 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 1.40 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 1,447 are owned by Orrstown Financial Svcs. Moreover, Advent Cap Mgmt De has 0.18% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cetera Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc stated it has 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 17,578 were reported by First Dallas Secs. Natixis Advisors Lp stated it has 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.12% or 128,950 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Securities Limited Liability has 0.2% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 53,325 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.04% stake.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. 12,637 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million on Tuesday, February 12. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock. $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle reported 0.33% stake. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Co invested in 2,841 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 34,946 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement. Yhb Invest Advisors Inc accumulated 4,845 shares. Navellier And Assocs has 6,041 shares. Intact Inv has invested 0.28% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Butensky Cohen Security owns 33,774 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. First United Bank & Trust reported 22,982 shares stake. Hudson Bay Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 16,600 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 0.1% stake. Hendershot Investments has invested 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 0.06% stake. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr Inc invested in 456,828 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Company has 20,031 shares. Oakbrook Invs Llc holds 25,515 shares.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 45% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Dominion Energy Schedules Second-Quarter Earnings Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 61% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 539% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.