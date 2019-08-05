Delta Asset Management Has Increased By $454,914 Its Boeing Co (BA) Position; Brown Capital Management Has Lowered By $72.68 Million Its Ellie Mae (ELLI) Position

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) stake by 16.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 741,628 shares as Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI)’s stock 0.00%. The Brown Capital Management Llc holds 3.76M shares with $370.90 million value, down from 4.50 million last quarter. Ellie Mae Inc now has $ valuation. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae 1Q Rev $117.9M; 13/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Study Finds That Sellers Plan to Accelerate Use of Text Messaging to Meet Shifting Consumer Preferences; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ellie Mae Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELLI); 16/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces New Major Releases of Encompass Digital Mortgage Solution; 19/03/2018 – Ellie Mae and Pacific Union Financial, LLC Streamline Mortgage Technology Workflows; 20/03/2018 – Homebuyers Expect Digital Mortgages, But Also Want Human-Touch Communication, 2018 Ellie Mae Borrower Insights Survey Finds; 21/03/2018 – February Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Time to Close Shortens in February as Interest Rates Continue to Rise; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC ELLI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $495 MLN TO $505 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Cathleen Schreiner Gates Named One of ‘20 Women Leaders in Business’ by the Sales Lead Management Association; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees FY18 Rev $495M-$505M

Delta Asset Management Llc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 217.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Delta Asset Management Llc acquired 1,194 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Delta Asset Management Llc holds 1,742 shares with $664,000 value, up from 548 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $186.44B valuation. The stock decreased 2.42% or $8.23 during the last trading session, reaching $331.33. About 2.05M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $12.3 BILLION AMERICAN AIR DEAL FOR 47 DREAMLINERS; 30/04/2018 – Boeing hungry for more deals to boost high-margin services unit; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 30/04/2018 – BOEING IS TESTING BLENDED-WING PROTOTYPE: CEO; 18/05/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: A Boeing 737 carrying 104 people has crashed shortly after take-off from Havana’s main airport; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Wins $262 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN BOEING 717S ‘PERFECTLY SUITED’ FOR ISLAND FLIGHTS: CFO; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. exit from Iran deal puts pressure on European planemakers; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS DEAL WITH EMBRAER IS NOT SOMETHING THE COMPANY “MUST DO”; 18/04/2018 – French investigators to assist probe into Southwest Airlines engine explosion

Brown Capital Management Llc increased Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) stake by 2,571 shares to 8,559 valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) stake by 10,067 shares and now owns 218,053 shares. Shopify Inc was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ellie Mae had 3 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna upgraded the shares of ELLI in report on Wednesday, February 13 to “Neutral” rating.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Peer Perform” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Wolfe Research. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of BA in report on Monday, May 13 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Sell” rating by DZ BANK AG given on Monday, March 11. Landesbank maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by UBS. Cowen & Co maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Monday, March 11. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $475 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 12. Morgan Stanley maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, February 28 with “Overweight” rating.

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased S&P Global Inc stake by 4,164 shares to 132,943 valued at $27.99 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 36,390 shares and now owns 800,309 shares. Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) was reduced too.

