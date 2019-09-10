Delta Asset Management Has Increased By $454,914 Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding; Last Week Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has GBX 4300 highest and GBX 2900 lowest target. GBX 3750’s average target is 6.56% above currents GBX 3519 stock price. Wizz Air Holdings Plc had 16 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 4. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 26 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Tuesday, April 2 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Top Pick” rating on Thursday, June 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 3. Berenberg downgraded it to “Hold” rating and GBX 3700 target in Friday, July 12 report. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by HSBC. See Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) latest ratings:

Delta Asset Management Llc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 217.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Delta Asset Management Llc acquired 1,194 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Delta Asset Management Llc holds 1,742 shares with $664,000 value, up from 548 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $206.96B valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $363.96. About 518,185 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/05/2018 – BOEING: LOW-EARTH ORBIT TRAVEL TO BE `COMMON’ W/N NEXT DECADE; 08/05/2018 – Boeing 2018 Aircraft Orders, by Airline, Through April 30; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing adds German partners for heavy-lift helicopter battle; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 26/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – GULF AIR IS SET TO TAKE DELIVERY OF FOUR MORE DREAMLINERS THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Boosts Full-Year Guidance; 25/04/2018 – AIRBUS CURRENTLY PRODUCING 55 A320-FAMILY AIRCRAFT A MONTH; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Bd Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to Be Nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to Aid Transition

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $500 highest and $300 lowest target. $426.23’s average target is 17.11% above currents $363.96 stock price. Boeing had 24 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Monday, March 11. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $475 target. UBS maintained the shares of BA in report on Wednesday, July 10 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, May 13 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. The firm has “Sell” rating by Landesbank given on Wednesday, March 13. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Hold” rating and $390 target in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was downgraded by DZ BANK AG to “Sell” on Monday, March 11. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. Seaport Global maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The firm has “Peer Perform” rating by Wolfe Research given on Thursday, July 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua Bancorporation & Tru Company accumulated 10,009 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Moreover, Telemus Limited Liability Co has 0.22% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,747 shares. Moreover, Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,015 shares. 7,897 are held by Moneta Grp Invest Advsrs Ltd. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Com Limited accumulated 73,280 shares. Korea Inv owns 452,691 shares. Crossvault Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 5.42% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 27,550 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.43% or 54,386 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Llc has 17,642 shares. Conning stated it has 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gruss & Com Incorporated reported 15,000 shares. Aviance Management Ltd Liability Com has 589 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Regal Inv Advisors Lc accumulated 2,383 shares. Thomasville Bank & Trust invested 0.61% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corporation holds 66,700 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio.

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased S&P Global Inc stake by 4,164 shares to 132,943 valued at $27.99M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) stake by 6,276 shares and now owns 101,474 shares. Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) was reduced too.

