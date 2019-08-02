Delta Asset Management Has Cut Suntrust Bks (STI) Position by $2.09 Million; Wells Fargo & Company Has Raised Position in Brown Forman (BF.B) by $952,328 as Stock Price Were Volatile

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 35,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 271,491 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.09 million, down from 306,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $64. About 3.16M shares traded or 23.47% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 08/05/2018 – American Renal Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 15-17; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS – QTR-END BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $47.14 & TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $33.97, BOTH DOWN 2% FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 17/05/2018 – Edison International at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 01/05/2018 – Crown Castle at Group Lunch Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/03/2018 – Civitas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 10/03/2018 – Verona Pharma Conference Call Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Rev $2.24B; 04/05/2018 – Blue Apron to Participate in the SunTrust Internet and Digital Media Conference; 19/03/2018 – Blue Apron Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 26

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 18,314 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 2.45 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.15 million, up from 2.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $55. About 1.20M shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 22/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ANNOUNCED PRICING OF A $300 MLN 7-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE AND A $300 MLN 20-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brown-Forman Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BF.B); 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.39; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Affirms FY18 Operating Income of Growth 8%-9; 29/05/2018 – CEO of Jack Daniel’s maker Brown-Forman to step down; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman 3Q EPS 39c; 30/05/2018 – Brown-Forman CEO to retire at year’s end; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names John Hayes President of USA & Canada; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman FY18 EPS View Includes Negative Impact From Tax Reform of 3c, Negative Impact of 10c From 4Q Charity Creatio; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.59, REV VIEW $3.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71M and $696.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,194 shares to 1,742 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “SunTrust Bank Lowers Prime Rate – GuruFocus.com” published on August 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “US prisons lose Wall Street sell-side coverage – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “SunTrust Banks (STI) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SunTrust Banks Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pittenger & Anderson has 0% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.04% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 127,692 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. M&T Savings Bank owns 48,943 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Lee Danner Bass owns 36,383 shares. Assets Investment Mngmt Limited stated it has 15,000 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na owns 477,039 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Toth Advisory Corporation owns 114 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Godsey & Gibb accumulated 0.04% or 4,340 shares. 572 were reported by Winslow Evans Crocker. Moreover, Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Co has 0.08% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 4,868 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 17,375 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Logan Management Inc has invested 0.14% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Amer Int Group Inc reported 205,723 shares stake.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $630.28M for 11.27 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.