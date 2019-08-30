Delta Asset Management Has Cut Its Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) as Share Value Rose; Koshinski Asset Management Has Raised Altria Group (MO) Stake by $535,572 as Stock Price Declined

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.9. About 5.31M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Submits Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application to FDA; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 14,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 262,800 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.34 million, down from 277,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $120.44. About 1.91 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Ltd Duration Inc Tr (FTF) by 36,034 shares to 240,596 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,417 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71M and $696.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,194 shares to 1,742 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.