Delta Asset Management Has Cut Its Duke Energy New (DUK) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Ambarella (AMBA) Stake Raised by Kbc Group Nv

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 4,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88,634 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98M, down from 92,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $86.91. About 2.42M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 15/03/2018 – Duke Energy funding N.C. wood stove changeout program to improve air quality; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.28; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017; 01/05/2018 – Duke Energy named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report; 11/05/2018 – DUKE CUTS CATAWBA 2 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY DOESN’T SEE BEING A CASH TAX PAYER IN NEXT 5 YEARS; 14/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES HARRIS 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 30%: NRC

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Ambarella Inc (AMBA) by 1231.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 139,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,249 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53M, up from 11,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Ambarella Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $49.59. About 242,346 shares traded. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has declined 6.16% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.59% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 2.1% Position in Ambarella; 11/04/2018 – Ambarella Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 18/04/2018 – AMBARELLA INC – INITIATED A SEARCH FOR LAPLANTE’S SUCCESSOR; 14/05/2018 – Ambarella’s VisLab Marks 20-Year Anniversary of MilleMiglia in Automatico; 21/03/2018 Ambarella to Webcast Analyst Day March 28; 25/04/2018 – Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned at Betaville; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella Has Initiated a Search for Laplante’s Successor; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 25/04/2018 – UPDATE: Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned Yesterday at Betaville

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Nbt Commercial Bank N A invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Beacon Financial Grp accumulated 1.06% or 71,661 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company holds 269,796 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Moreover, Horizon Investments Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 31,202 shares. The Connecticut-based Yhb Invest Advisors has invested 0.05% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Stock Yards National Bank & Trust & Tru Com has invested 0.18% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Morgan Stanley reported 3.98M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 1,601 were reported by Country Trust Financial Bank. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 53,208 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Chevy Chase Trust Inc holds 612,840 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. 7,933 are held by Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Company. 39,014 are owned by Ls Invest Advsrs. 81,271 are owned by Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71 million and $696.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,194 shares to 1,742 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $735.33M for 21.51 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 26,759 shares to 78,549 shares, valued at $19.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 1,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,527 shares, and cut its stake in Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC).

