Delta Asset Management Has Cut Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake; 8 Bullish Analysts Covering ON Semiconductor (ON)

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 3.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 8,281 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 11.82%. The Delta Asset Management Llc holds 207,270 shares with $32.94M value, down from 215,551 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $127.23B valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $176.59. About 1.14 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell raises full-year forecast as aerospace business soars; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANNED HOMES SPIN IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 21/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON); 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES

Among 10 analysts covering ON Semi (NASDAQ:ON), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. ON Semi had 19 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $25 target in Sunday, March 10 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was maintained by Needham on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) on Monday, March 25 with “Sell” rating. The company was upgraded on Monday, March 4 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Monday, March 11. The stock of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 27 by Goldman Sachs. Cowen & Co initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. Mizuho maintained ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy” rating. Susquehanna maintained it with “Buy” rating and $25 target in Friday, March 8 report. See ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) latest ratings:

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $25.0000 New Target: $26.0000 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Longbow Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $22 New Target: $26 Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $14.5 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold Maintain

10/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Hold New Target: $25 Maintain

The stock increased 1.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $20.07. About 3.97M shares traded. ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) has declined 14.56% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ON News: 10/05/2018 – ON Semiconductor Showcases Innovations in Vision IoT, Battery-free Sensing and Harvested Energy Powered Connectivity; 12/03/2018 – X-Class CMOS Image Sensor Platform from ON Semiconductor Enables New Functionality for Industrial Camera Design; 10/04/2018 – ON Semiconductor Introduces Digital Image Sensor with Class-Leading Low Light Sensitivity and Signal-Noise Ratio; 21/04/2018 – DJ ON Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ON); 29/04/2018 – ON Semiconductor 1Q EPS 31c; 09/05/2018 – ON Semiconductor Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of SensL Acquisition; 06/03/2018 – Highest Resolution 35 mm Format CCD Image Sensor Addresses Latest Inspection and Surveillance Applications; 09/05/2018 – ON Semiconductor Acquires Ireland-Based SensL Technologies; 31/05/2018 – ON Semiconductor to Demonstrate Solutions Across the Power Spectrum for Automotive and Industrial Sectors at PCIM; 05/03/2018 – New High Efficiency Controller Solutions for LED Lighting Applications from ON Semiconductor

More notable recent ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market News for Jul 5, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Dow and Nasdaq close at record highs amid expectations for the Fed to lower rates – CNBC” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,161.79 down -8.44 points – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Oasmia, Karyopharm, Electronic Arts – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Forget Activision, Disney Should Buy These Companies Instead – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.34 billion. It operates through three divisions: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Analog Solutions Group. It has a 14.29 P/E ratio. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Honeywell International Inc. (HON) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Honeywell Introduces New Enterprise Performance Management Software That Will Transform Business Operations – PRNewswire” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Honeywell To Release Second Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Conference Call On Thursday, July 18 – PRNewswire” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.50B for 21.22 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Honeywell International had 5 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. Oppenheimer downgraded Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Tuesday, January 8 to “Market Perform” rating.