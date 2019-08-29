Delta Asset Management Has Cut Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake; Burlington Stores (BURL) Has 1.04 Sentiment

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 4.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 3,946 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Delta Asset Management Llc holds 82,774 shares with $20.67M value, down from 86,720 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $68.30B valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $253.01. About 552,439 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD

Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 173 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 166 decreased and sold positions in Burlington Stores Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 67.90 million shares, up from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Burlington Stores Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 11 to 5 for a decrease of 6. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 129 Increased: 107 New Position: 66.

Samlyn Capital Llc holds 3.72% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. for 1.01 million shares. Ithaka Group Llc owns 127,470 shares or 3.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kames Capital Plc has 2.7% invested in the company for 606,886 shares. The Massachusetts-based Shellback Capital Lp has invested 2.52% in the stock. Junto Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 243,462 shares.

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.50 billion. The firm offers fashion-focused merchandise, including ladies sportswear, menswear, youth apparel, baby furniture, footwear, accessories, home dÃ©cor and gifts, and coats. It has a 28.9 P/E ratio. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 592 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $271.50’s average target is 7.31% above currents $253.01 stock price. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $280 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holderness Invests stated it has 1,421 shares. Letko Brosseau Associate Inc owns 900 shares. Pioneer Bancshares N A Or holds 1.46% or 13,588 shares in its portfolio. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Llc Dc accumulated 102,411 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell reported 1,798 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp stated it has 430,332 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 40,003 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Albert D Mason accumulated 5,058 shares. Hartford Investment Company holds 0.42% or 58,689 shares in its portfolio. Howe And Rusling Inc stated it has 4,494 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Eqis Capital Management Inc owns 0.03% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,655 shares. The Georgia-based Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.35% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). St Germain D J Incorporated reported 35,985 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank owns 3,442 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 57,792 shares.