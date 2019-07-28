Delta Asset Management Has Cut Apache (APA) Holding by $826,302; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake Has Raised by Loews Corp

Loews Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 61.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,193 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.23 million, up from 105,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63M shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/04/2018 – SANDVIK AB SAND.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SKR 155 FROM SKR 147; 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 150 points, led by JP Morgan; 21/03/2018 – RWE AG RWEG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 21 EUROS FROM 18.5 EUROS; 22/05/2018 – GE remains well short of a healthy balance sheet, and may need to cut its quarterly dividend payout, according to JP Morgan; 30/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT SEES “DISCONNECT” BETWEEN ITALIAN BOND YIELDS AND ECONOMIC FUNDAMENTALS, SEEKS OPPORTUNITY TO BUY; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO QTRLY BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $67.59, UP 4%; TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE2 OF $54.05, UP 4%; 10/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact Following The Master Servicer Change For 7 Jpmorgan Chase Transactions; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 21/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 24,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 148,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15M, down from 172,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.93. About 4.45 million shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 26.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 10/05/2018 – EPIC Secures Strategic Partnerships for Permian Basin-to-Corpus Christi Crude Oil Pipeline; 21/05/2018 – Instaclustr Announces Apache Kafka Managed Service; 23/03/2018 – APACHE REPORTS SIGNIFICANT NEW DISCOVERY AT GARTEN PROSPECT IN; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Rev $1.74B; 03/04/2018 – LEONARDO SPA LDOF.Ml – TO SUPPLY ELECTRONIC PROTECTION SUITE FOR APACHE AH-64E HELICOPTERS OF UK ARMY; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp: Seeking Regulatory Approval; Production Anticipated in 1Q of 2019; 12/04/2018 – APACHE NAMES BEN RODGERS AS VP, TREASURY; 08/05/2018 – Apache Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 27/03/2018 – APACHE CORP APA.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 02/05/2018 – APACHE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 28C

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $147,247 activity. 3,500 shares were bought by Ellis Juliet S, worth $95,407.

More notable recent Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Energy Stock Is on Track for Explosive Growth – The Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Apache Completes Midcon Asset Sales; Provides Second-Quarter Supplemental Information and Schedules Results Conference Call for August 1, 2019, at 10 a.m. Central Time – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Pehub.com published: “Presidio Petroleum completes acquisition – PE Hub” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Chesapeake Energyâ€™s stock falls to 20-year low, Kinder Morganâ€™s drops after earnings – MarketWatch” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 56.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.5 per share. APA’s profit will be $82.70M for 27.19 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Apache Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71M and $696.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,194 shares to 1,742 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold APA shares while 183 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 341.21 million shares or 2.96% less from 351.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Ins holds 21,870 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Farmers Merchants Invests has 0% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.03% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Victory Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Tci Wealth Incorporated invested in 0% or 142 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 6,461 shares. Franklin Incorporated holds 16.35 million shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.07% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp accumulated 50,287 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). State Street has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.02% or 71,454 shares. Advisors Asset Incorporated accumulated 1,208 shares. 217,362 are held by Utd Cap Advisers Lc.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. Scher Peter sold $1.96 million worth of stock. $2.00 million worth of stock was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Tuesday, April 16. $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. On Tuesday, February 5 CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,000 shares. 11,659 shares were sold by Petno Douglas B, worth $1.22 million on Tuesday, January 29.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 30,000 shares to 353,055 shares, valued at $13.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 173,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mag Silver Corp (NYSEMKT:MVG).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “JAGGAER Partners with JP Morgan to Provide Powerful Purchasing Oversight for Education, Public Sector and Commercial Industries – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Bank Stocks to Buy After Earnings Headlines – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “JP Morgan Earnings: JPM Stock Ticks Higher on Q2 Beat – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Launches Robo-Adviser: ‘We Think We’re Offering Really Great Value’ – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 243,400 shares. 406,129 are owned by Washington. 7,453 are held by Iron Lc. Plancorp Limited Company holds 0.25% or 6,567 shares. Tradition Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 2.01% or 73,044 shares. Miles Cap invested in 5,097 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Inc holds 0.16% or 4,286 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Ltd Liability Co has 18,445 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Accredited Investors holds 0.25% or 12,064 shares in its portfolio. 234,616 were accumulated by Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Com. First Bank Of Hutchinson holds 4,143 shares. Ally holds 46,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Com invested in 13.99 million shares or 1.74% of the stock. Monroe Natl Bank And Trust Mi has invested 0.49% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Laffer Investments invested in 0% or 66,045 shares.