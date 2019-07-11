Delta Asset Management Has Cut 3M Co (MMM) Stake By $1.32 Million; Last Week Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hub Group had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) rating on Thursday, April 4. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $46 target. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, April 2 with “Neutral”. See Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $48 New Target: $46 Maintain

02/04/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $54 New Target: $50 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 4.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 6,370 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 16.98%. The Delta Asset Management Llc holds 148,127 shares with $30.78M value, down from 154,497 last quarter. 3M Co now has $95.25 billion valuation. It closed at $165.7 lastly. It is down 15.38% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. Vale Michael G. sold $1.77M worth of stock or 8,906 shares. Shares for $2.66M were sold by THULIN INGE G. PAGE GREGORY R also bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, May 9. Vrohidis Ippocratis also sold $1.63M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. 9,410 shares valued at $1.87M were sold by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8. $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. $841,392 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Bushman Julie L.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Mgmt Lc, Tennessee-based fund reported 16,889 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability reported 217,747 shares stake. Minnesota-based Cahill Fincl Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.84% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Beach Invest Counsel Inc Pa accumulated 0.34% or 14,412 shares. Sigma Planning accumulated 17,396 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Horizon Invests Lc owns 4,408 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. First Bankshares Sioux Falls holds 0.72% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,014 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Limited invested 2.18% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Company invested in 0.16% or 2,101 shares. 60,587 were accumulated by Dorsey Whitney Tru Co Ltd. Wills Financial Grp Inc Incorporated holds 13,824 shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. 2,977 are owned by Rmb Mgmt Llc. 411,483 were reported by Aqr Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Korea Inv Corporation has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0.01% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,375 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 20.31 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M -1% as RBC says reputation ‘eroding’ – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3M Stock Is More Than Just a Dividend Darling – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Technically Fragile Dow Stocks to Short – Investorplace.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. 3M had 10 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by RBC Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $18300 target in Friday, April 26 report. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 24. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 27 by Bank of America.

The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $38.74. About 176,658 shares traded. Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has declined 10.30% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.73% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBG News: 03/05/2018 – Hub Group Named to Forbes’ 2018 list of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group 1Q Rev $1.1B; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group Sees 2018 Capex $190M-$210M; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP INC – EXPECT THAT 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL RANGE FROM $2.34 TO $2.44; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.44, EST. $2.35; 16/04/2018 – Hub Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 39C; 03/05/2018 – Hub Group Named to Forbes’ 2018 list of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers; 29/05/2018 – Mary Boosalis Joins Hub Group’s Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 48C

Hub Group, Inc., an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. The company has market cap of $1.35 billion. It operates through two divisions, Mode and Hub. It has a 6.21 P/E ratio. The Company’s intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customersÂ’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances.