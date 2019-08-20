Delta Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Boeing Co (BA) as Stock Declined; Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Boosted Position in General American Investors (GAM)

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 217.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 1,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,742 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $331.89. About 1.08 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/05/2018 – A fan blade broke off one of the Boeing 737-700’s two engines; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX FOR $4.25B; 22/03/2018 – Norway plans to buy electric planes, mimicking green car success; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES DELIVERIES OF 810 TO 815 UNITS; 05/05/2018 – Boeing Eyes Air Supremacy — Barron’s; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Turkish Airlines Finalize Deal for Up to 30 787 Dreamliners; 03/04/2018 – INDIA’S JET AIRWAYS JET.NS SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH BOEING BA.N FOR PURCHASE OF 75 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT; 06/03/2018 – Boeing 787-9 “Dreamliner” to Join Hawaiian Airlines Fleet; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CASH FLOW GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $15.0 AND $15.5 BLN, DRIVEN BY IMPROVED PERFORMANCE; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC RANDY TINSETH COMMENTS DURING BRIEFING AT ISTAT

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71 million, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $893.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 18,091 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 0.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). West Coast Lc holds 3,855 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Private Asset Mngmt stated it has 2,199 shares. Lafayette Invs holds 0.08% or 569 shares. Mairs & has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Riverhead Lc owns 0.89% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 57,338 shares. Oakmont Corp invested in 21.47% or 399,878 shares. Sunbelt Securities Inc reported 2,000 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corp holds 34,439 shares. 8,814 are held by Smith Moore & Communications. First Personal Fincl Svcs reported 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Goelzer Invest Mgmt Inc stated it has 6,965 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Cohen Mngmt stated it has 1,080 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Scotland Gru Public Ltd Company holds 0.96% or 12,485 shares in its portfolio. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And reported 2.07% stake.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) 737 Max project flawed – Live Trading News” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst Likes Southwest Airlines Earnings Print – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Multi-Billion Charge Sends Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71M and $696.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14,583 shares to 262,800 shares, valued at $27.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corecivic Inc by 36,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).