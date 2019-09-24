Delta Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding in 3M Co (MMM) by $920,706 as Share Value Declined; Star Group LP (SGU) Shareholder Bandera Partners Lowered Its Holding

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Star Group LP (SGU) by 14.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 508,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The hedge fund held 2.96 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.55 million, down from 3.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Star Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $468.17 million market cap company. It closed at $9.5 lastly. It is down 1.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SGU News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Star Group LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGU); 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.5% Position in Star Group; 02/05/2018 – Star Group 2Q Net $54.8M; 17/04/2018 – STAR GROUP LP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 TO $0.1175 PER UNIT FROM $0.1100 PER UNIT; 17/04/2018 – Star Group, L.P. Increases Quarterly Distribution to 11.75 Cents per Unit; 06/03/2018 S&PGRBulletin: Star Group Rtgs Unaffected By Acquisition Plan

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 5,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 153,449 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.60M, up from 148,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.93B market cap company. It closed at $166.76 lastly. It is down 14.82% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Iberiabank Corp, a Louisiana-based fund reported 9,433 shares. Optimum Advsrs holds 0.07% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,171 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 110,311 shares. Regal owns 0.38% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 11,287 shares. Sei Investments Company reported 92,930 shares. Buckhead Capital Management Ltd Llc owns 21,828 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council reported 0.06% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Welch Gru Ltd reported 132,193 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins stated it has 4.29% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation owns 14,547 shares. Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 5,191 shares. Arbor Advsrs reported 3,199 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Wilkins Counsel invested in 2.23% or 42,947 shares. Whitnell And invested 0.42% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.13, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold SGU shares while 14 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 17.44 million shares or 3.05% more from 16.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 401,325 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Moreover, Acadian Asset Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) for 260,787 shares. Sei Invests stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Northern Tru invested in 0% or 13,702 shares. Enterprise Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) for 902 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest has invested 0% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). 172,960 are owned by Aurora Inv Counsel. M&R reported 0% stake. First Manhattan Commerce invested 0% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Vanguard Grp invested in 0% or 283,329 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Apg Asset Nv reported 0% stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & accumulated 43,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Ntwk Lc holds 11,546 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Renaissance Llc accumulated 979,901 shares.