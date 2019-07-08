Delta Asset Management Decreased Stake in Comcast New (CMCSA) by $1.42 Million; Cadinha & Co Lifted Home Depot (HD) Stake by $2.42 Million as Stock Value Rose

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 15.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 12,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,530 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.52 million, up from 83,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $212.96. About 1.55 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 36,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 800,309 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.00 million, down from 836,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.7. About 7.94M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 25/04/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast’s Sky Bid; CBS-Viacom Deal Teeters on Bob Bakish Role; Mark Read Wants WPP CEO Job; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Lights up San Francisco Bay Area with LoRaWAN™ IoT Network; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST-CHARTER REPORT MOBILE OPERATING PLATFORM PARTNERSHIP; 09/05/2018 – Comcast Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Clears U.K. Public Interest Hurdle in Bid for Sky (Video); 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 25/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Still ‘committed’ To Cash Offer For Sky, After Comcast Makes Bid — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Comcast says considering all-cash offer to buy Fox assets

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $10.24 million activity. $30,036 worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares were sold by Murdock Daniel C..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 69,216 shares. Eagle Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 5.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Carret Asset Ltd Liability reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 7,700 are held by Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 41,437 shares. Jefferies Gp reported 0.14% stake. Toth Fincl Advisory invested 0% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 41,943 shares. Communication Of Toledo Na Oh reported 0.1% stake. Moreover, Montecito Natl Bank & has 0.06% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Buckhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 268,152 shares for 3.34% of their portfolio. 6,380 are owned by Granite Invest Ltd Llc. First Hawaiian National Bank invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corp has 243,800 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc accumulated 12,692 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71 million and $696.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,194 shares to 1,742 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 14.23 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.32% negative EPS growth.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $510.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,015 shares to 1,060 shares, valued at $404,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,612 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).