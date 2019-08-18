Delta Asset Management Decreased National Instrs (NATI) Position By $435,292; Southeastern Asset Management Trimmed Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Position By $24.40 Million

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) stake by 12.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 205,033 shares as Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)’s stock declined 11.00%. The Southeastern Asset Management Inc holds 1.49M shares with $177.89M value, down from 1.70M last quarter. Wynn Resorts Limited now has $11.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.98% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $105.55. About 2.17M shares traded or 13.59% up from the average. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 16/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS CEO SAYS COMPANY AND BOSTON CASINO NOT FOR SALE; 02/05/2018 – Elaine Wynn steps up battle with Wynn Resorts; 23/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn: ‘Troubled by the Company’s Executive Compensation Practices’; 19/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn is Largest Shareholder of Wynn Resorts Ltd; 18/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Adds Three Women to Board, Bringing It to 11 Members; 23/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Co-Founder and Largest Shareholder Elaine P. Wynn Urges Hldrs to Withhold Votes From Legacy Director Nominee John J. Hagenbuch; 24/04/2018 – WYNN CEO MADDOX TO REFOCUS VEGAS LAKE RESORT ON HIGH ROLLERS; 09/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS: EXEC LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT TO HEAD CULTURE,; 21/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – ON MARCH 20, WFLP, CO ENTERED REGISTRATION RIGHTS AGREEMENT AS PROVIDED FOR IN SEPARATION AGREEMENT BETWEEN STEPHEN WYNN, CO; 16/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS DIR. MULROY SAYS INTERNAL PROBE TO FINISH BY 3Q

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased National Instrs Corp (NATI) stake by 23.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 9,893 shares as National Instrs Corp (NATI)’s stock declined 4.53%. The Delta Asset Management Llc holds 32,932 shares with $1.46M value, down from 42,825 last quarter. National Instrs Corp now has $5.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.81. About 348,220 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 4.87% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 22/05/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – CADENCE INTERFACE HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO INCLUDE AN INTEGRATION WITH AXIEM 3D PLANAR EM SIMULATOR; 22/05/2018 – Nl Accelerates Beyond the Speed of Innovation with LabVlEW 2018; 22/05/2018 – NI Accelerates Beyond the Speed of Innovation with LabVIEW 2018; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 22C (2 EST.); 20/03/2018 – Nl Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $320M-$350M; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments Reaffirms 2Q Guidance for Revenue and Earnings; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 37c; 20/03/2018 – NI Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments Backs 2Q Rev $320M-$350M

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $88,565 activity. LE DUY LOAN T bought $88,565 worth of stock or 2,028 shares.

More notable recent National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Only 4 Days Left To Cash In On National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “National Instruments Corporation (NATI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “National Instruments (NATI) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: BDC,LSCC,NATI – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Wynn Resorts has $170 highest and $108 lowest target. $137.33’s average target is 30.11% above currents $105.55 stock price. Wynn Resorts had 14 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 6. Nomura maintained Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) on Thursday, August 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy” on Monday, April 8.

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Did Wynn’s Stock Shed 20% Of Its Value In A Week? – Nasdaq” on August 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should You Buy Wynn (WYNN) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wynn Resorts Banks on Solid Macau & Las Vegas Performance – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Las Vegas Is a Highlight for Wynn Resorts’ Quarter – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: CVS, WYNN, PXD – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

